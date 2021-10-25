PLCS modifies mask policy for high schools

PAPILLION – On Monday, the Papillion La Vista Community School Board of Education modified their mask policy from “required” to “recommended” for district high schools.

In a five-to-one vote to approve the update, mask use for students and staff in PLCS’ two high schools and all events in those schools will become optional on Wednesday, Oct. 27. This is the first step in a tentative timeline to remove required mask use from all grade levels.

The change comes as COVID-19 positive cases continue to decline in area classrooms, according to PLCS Communications Director Annette Eyeman. Additionally, with an estimated 74.6% of 14- to 18-year-olds in Sarpy County vaccinated, conditions are favorable to begin process in the high schools.

PLCS will monitor COVID-19 cases for next two weeks, and if the data is favorable, return to the board at their next meeting on Nov. 8 with another update to lift the mask mandate on the district’s five middle schools on Nov. 10.

After another period of monitoring, the board would be faced with a final action on Dec. 13 to lift required mask use for all 21 PLCS schools beginning Jan. 5, 2022. PLCS will be working with the Sarpy Cass Health Department to determine the best course of action.

“I don’t pretend this is the perfect plan. I don’t pretend this is the plan we are going to be living with forever, but it is the best that we have today. And that is all that we can offer you,” said PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.