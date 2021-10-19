PLCS Outdoor Ed teaches science, teamwork

ASHLAND — For the past three weeks, more than 900 Papillion La Vista Community School sixth grade students traded-in the comfort of an air-conditioned classroom for a two-day outdoor educational experience as a part of their science curriculum.

The sixth graders’ annual excursion to Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland features different trails, each focusing on different aspects of the environment such as aquatic, forest and grassland. In these science modules, students are led through observation and measurement projects.

Additionally, students are confronted with physical challenges to build leadership, cooperation and teamwork skills, featuring obstacle courses, high wire walking and zip lines.

“Outdoor Ed really offers a cool opportunity for students to work together in a team,” said Megan Schumacher, a sixth grade teacher at La Vista West Elementary. ”A lot of Outdoor Ed is about science related activities. The other component is that there is a lot of trust and team building activities.

“To work in groups, to solve problems, to have autonomy.”

