PLCS, Sarpy County board recaps

PAPILLION -- The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education met on Monday, March 28 for its bi-weekly meeting. In action, the board:

-- Recognized the accomplishments of the Papillion La Vista South High School powerlifting champions Brette-Elise Paul, Laila Fiscus, Olivia Brodersen, Benjamin Shafer, and Jaden Quelette. Also recognized were PLCS swimming champions Jack Irwin, a Special Olympian at PLSHS, and the PLCS girls swim team of Gracie Cunningham, Olivia Dendinger, Teresa Cavanaugh and Elizabeth Ford, all from Papillion La Vista High School.

-- Adopted the 2021 Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. The plan assesses vulnerabilities to natural and human-caused hazards and identifies projects to reduce or eliminate such risks. An approved HMP is a Federal Emergency Management Agency requirement for jurisdictions to become eligible for pre-disaster and post-disaster federal funding.

-- Discussed the proposed sale of 1.17 acres near Anderson Grove Elementary School to Redwood Inc. of Ohio. Redwood Inc. refers to itself as a developer and owner of single-story apartment neighborhoods. This area is not currently in use or planned to be, and is adjacent to a project Redwood has with the City of Bellevue. Proceeds from the sale of the land would go into PLCS’ Special Building Fund. The district will proceed with an appraisal and negotiate a price with the developer accordingly. A purchase agreement will brought back to the Board for consideration for approval at the April 25 meeting.

-- Discussed changes to district policy regarding budgeting and procurement practices, bringing them in line with current state and federal rules and regulations.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, March 29 for its weekly meeting. Actions by the commissioners included:

-- Accepted a bid by Krishna LLC of $90,125 for a sale of land located at the southwest corner of 144th and Harrison Streets.

-- Authorized the issuance, sale and delivery of limited tax highway allocation fund pledge bonds, series 2022, in the principal amount of $60 million for the purpose of paying the costs of road improvements in the county.

The PLCS Board of Education will next meet on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 So. Washington Street. The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Dr. in Papillion.

