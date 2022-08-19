PLCS, SPCS to grant Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office access cameras during emergencies

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools will allow the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office access to the surveillance cameras in the district’s schools in the event of an emergency.

PLCS is the second school district in the county to allow the Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies to receive livestreamed video feeds during a life-threatening incident.

The Springfield Platteview Community Schools entered into a similar agreement last month. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said arrangements are being finalized with all county schools systems.

“This is a huge step forward in making sure that the staff and students have the safety and the monitoring in place that they need, and is unfortunately required in the world we are living in,” PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli said.

The Papillion La Vista school board adopted a memorandum of understanding at its Aug. 8 meeting to allow law enforcement to view real-time information from cameras during a “response to an event with the potential to result in significant loss of life or property or a call for service."

Such major emergencies could include acts of terrorism, hostage crises, active shooters, fires, tornadoes, floods and earthquakes.

PLCS has an agreement already in place with the Sheriff’s Office to view recorded footage of incidents as needed. Davis said being able to access a live feed would be “a huge help” to officers in a worse-case scenario event, such as identifying the location and number of gunman in an active shooting.

The implementation of the new system marks the completion of PLCS’ security system upgrade. The $900,000 project included camera installation in all elementary schools. Federal pandemic funding allowed the district to expedite the program.