PLCS stands firm on mask policy (copy)

“We have got to get on top of the hurricane that is here,” she said.

But there was no such action, and still neither side of the mask argument left pleased. The two diametrically opposed groups -- one that reveres individual rights and shuns ever-changing government guidance, and one who counts on a united, scientific stand against a viral menace -- are in lockstep on a single point: they do not trust Rikli or the board.

“There’s concern about the leadership and there is division in our community, and it’s from decisions that they have been making,” said Regina Foutch, founder of PLCS Parents for Liberty.

“They’re trying to take on the health department’s job, and, you know, there’s a lot of people in our community that are living in fear, and I don’t feel like the schools have been doing a good job about providing people with any hope.”

Foutch blamed Rikli for poor leadership during her public comments, a sentiment shared by Kuechenmeister.