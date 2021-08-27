PLCS to require masks for all on Monday

In a predicted shift in policy due to rising COVID-19 cases in Sarpy County, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools is mandating all students kindergarten through 12th grade and all staff wear masks starting Monday, Aug 30.

On Aug. 23, the PLCS Board of Education gave emergency authority to PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli, allowing him to approve operational decisions in a timely manner between board meetings.

“With this pandemic, we must remain nimble if we are to stay ahead of its most damaging effects,” Board President Brian Lodes said at the meeting.

In a posting on their website Friday afternoon, PLCS said:

“Beginning Monday, August 30, 2021, all students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside all Papillion La Vista Community Schools and buildings, as well as all district-provided transportation and buses. Everyone should wear masks when entering buildings. Those who arrive without a mask will be provided one. Masks will not be required outdoors, including at recess, outdoor PE classes, and other outdoor sports and activities.