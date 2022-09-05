Plenty of activities, trips coming up this month at La Vista Senior Center

It was great to be able to get back to the La Vista Senior Center for bingo on Friday, Aug. 19, and see so many friends and new people.

There were 24 playing — a nice crowd. They have gotten new black chairs with arms, which are easier to get up from. Phyllis was bingo caller, and Karen handed out the prize money.

I did not bingo, but Rita Guenette, my driver, did. We each got four paper bingo sheets and had six winners before we turned the sheet. The last page, the blackout, was worth $12. Richard was the lucky winner.

I had a wheelchair, thanks to Bob, waiting for me at the desk, which saved my energy, so I was able to stop at Walgreen’s on the way home, walk around and get some things I needed. It may not sound like much, but that outing is a treat for me these days.

The glass fusion crafts outing the end of last month was lots of fun. Six seniors went. They made necklaces, sun catchers and night lights.

This month’s craft classes with Bob and Cheri are Monday, Sept. 12, and Sept. 19 at 12:45 p.m.

They are planning a new activity at the La Vista Senior Center: pickleball. There was an introductory session last Friday, which will be repeated in October. There are printed sheets explaining the game, which sounds a bit like tennis. Check the activities calendar in their monthly newsletter for details.

Again, there are plenty of fun things planned for September. On Sept. 13, Elvis will be in the building, performing at 12:30 p.m. David will be holding a relaxing meditation group for seniors at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 22, there is a lunch trip to the Master’s Hand in Tekamah. The cost is $25. They also have a bakery and make chocolates there.

On Sept. 26, seniors will be trying their luck at the Horseshoe Casino. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m., they will be making apple fritters in the kitche. On Sept. 29, there will be bowling at Papio Bowl, which costs $8.

The monthly La Vista Senior Center newsletter contains a calendar listing all the activities as well as the daily lunch menus. Call 402-331-3455 to make your reservations and get on the mailing list. This month’s newsletter has pictures from the Iowa State Fair trip including one of a trombone butter sculpture.

At the Ralston Senior Center, they average 14 for lunch every Wednesday and 22 to 24 for bingo. There is also a free bingo on the second and fourth Thursdays at 1 p.m. with a surprise snack at break time. Lunch is served every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

The menu for next week Sept. 14 is hamburger, tater tots and spinach salad. The menu for Sept. 21 is chicken strips, mac and cheese and vegetable. Call Diane West at 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

The Saint Gerald Friends on Q senior group will be having a Tailgate Party at 6pm on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Jan Gorman has moved to Fountain View and recently participated in their exercise class. She is still active in Ralston and the Archives Museum. The next Open House will be Sunday, Sept. 18, from1 to 3 p.m. It is located on the northeast corner of Woodlawn Avenue and Park Drive.

From the 1941 Ralston phone book, she discovered Mrs. G.M. Muellerman was the proprietor of the Ralston Pharmacy at 5501 S. 77th St., phone 98. Prescriptions were compounded by registered pharmacists.

Lee and Rich Onken moved from Ralston to the western edge of Omaha. Lee said their next door neighbor is a very nice lady, Jane Degner, who had worked at the VA and knew me. Small world.

I have a health update to share. On Monday, Aug. 29, I started a new treatment. I will be receiving IV Keytruda, a 30 minute infusion every three weeks at the cancer clinic. I will also be taking an oral chemo capsule, Lenvima, daily.

This is a combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy. Dr. Geetha showed me statistics which showed positive results, so I decided to go for it. I am enjoying life as it is, even with its limitations.

Thanks to many friends, neighbors and my niece Jennifer, I am managing very well at home. Later this month, Sept. 20, will be a year since I received my grim diagnosis.

Those of you that know me well will remember my attitude of “no chemo. I am forever grateful that Doris convinced me to change my mind, and I am grateful for the many prayers, it certainly is why I am still here.

Thank you for all your comments and input. You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net.