PLHS celebrates $100,000 raised for the American Cancer Society

PAPILLION — The American Cancer Society presented Papillion La Vista High School with a banner acknowledging more than $100,000 raised in the 14 years of hosting the Color of Hope campaign at a pep rally on Friday, Feb. 11.

The annual fundraiser encourages students, families, and community members to purchase a T-shirt to wear to the designated Color of Hope basketball game. The shirt features a single themed design available in a variety of colors that correspond to respective cancer awareness. The game itself is a sea of color as attendees unify against all cancers.

Cat Henning, development manager at the American Cancer Society in Omaha, told rally attendees their work has been “absolutely incredible,” helping lead to a 32% decrease in cancer deaths since 1991.

“It’s because of people like you that more people are going to survive cancer in 2022,” Henning said. “These funds are also going to go towards breakthrough research, as well as support services for cancer survivors.”

Michelle Mathison, a special education teacher at PLHS teacher, organizes the Color of Hope fundraiser each year.

“It started in the waiting room of the oncology center — my mom was going in for colon cancer (treatment) — when I saw a poster with all these ribbons,” Mathison said. “And I thought to myself ‘Why are we always doing pink out (acknowledging breast cancer awareness) when there are all these colors and all these cancers we need to represent?’

“I wanted to educate our students and start something about cancer awareness.”

She passed on her philanthropy idea to the junior class officers she sponsors.

“The kids picked up the spirit of it, then the middle school teachers and students picked up the spirit of it, the elementary schools,” Mathison said. “It has just grown.”

During the pep rally, Mathison asked the assembled to stand if someone in their family had been touched by cancer. Nearly everyone stood.

That evening’s Color of Hope game, Monarchs vs. Gretna High School, raised an additional $6,000 for the American Cancer Society.

