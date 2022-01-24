 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PLSHS and PLHS earn top honors at Ready for Primetime

012622-pt-news-primetime-p4.jpg

Papillion La Vista South performs at Gretna Ready For Primetime 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools show choirs kicked off their competitive season with some big wins at Gretna High School's Ready for Primetime competition on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Papillion La Vista performs at Gretna Ready For Primetime 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 15.

At the event, Papillion La Vista South High School's Titanium show choir was named Grand Champion. The choir was also recognized for Best Vocals, Best Choreography, Best Band, Best Female Soloist (Delaney Bernth) and Best Male Performer (Isaac Lagman.)

Papillion La Vista High School's Free Spirit show choir was named First Runner Up. James Rasser of PLHS was named Best Male Soloist.

In the single gender division, Papillion La Vista South's Titan Radiance took second and Papillion La Vista's Heart and Soul took third.

In the prep division, Papillion La Vista's Monarchy placed first.

Photos of all performances are available at knudsenphotos.com.

Papillion La Vista South performs at Gretna Ready For Primetime 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Papillion La Vista performs at Gretna Ready For Primetime 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 15.
