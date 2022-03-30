PLSHS’ Hylok to study turtles in Costa Rica

PAPILLION — Megan Hylok, a science teacher at Papillion La Vista South High School, has been selected by the nonprofit organization Ecology Project International to participate in an eight-day Teacher Fellowship in Costa Rica.

From April 2 to April 10, Hylok will conduct research in the rain forests and beaches of Costa Rica’s Caribbean slope, collecting data and planning hands-on lessons near Pacuare Reserve, a field research station managed by EPI.

She and 11 other fellows will work alongside researchers and instructors monitoring leatherback sea turtles, collecting data on nesting during nightly turtle censuses and restoring their beach habitats.

Hylok and her group will also explore the Tirimbina Biological Reserve, a rainforest in the northern region of Costa Rica. They will also be meeting with teachers and students from a local high school.

“I am looking forward to this amazing opportunity to engage with the incredible biodiversity, both on the coast and in the rainforest,” Hylok said. “During the visit to the sea turtle reserve, I am excited to monitor the leatherback sea turtle and its hatchlings on the beach, while working alongside trained research mentors.

“Conducting research on sea turtles has always been a bucket list adventure for me, so I hope to gain a better understanding of how to conserve this keystone species.”

Hylok has been teaching for 23 years, and currently serves as the science department chair at PLSHS. She teaches AP Biology and Environmental Science, coaches cross-country, and sponsors the science club. She is a graduate of Creighton University (B.S.), the University of Nebraska at Omaha (M.S.) and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Ph.D.). She was awarded the 2010 Nebraska Biology Teacher of the Year.

The EPI Teacher Fellowship was established in 2013 as a professional development program, giving educators an opportunity to collaborate on real-world conservation projects and learn methods for teaching field science, according to EPI’s website.

“I believe students learn best when given the opportunity to experience and ‘do’ science,” Hylok said. “Students must be able to ask scientific questions and then be allowed time, resources, and guidance to research questions of their interest. I feel learning develops best from the experiences students encounter, as well as the experiences they create.

“When students are given the opportunity to pursue and research their own inquisitive student driven questions, this motivates, enhances, and increases student learning. Student experience develops concrete knowledge and deeper understanding needed for learning. Students must engage in their own questions and use their prior knowledge and experiences to build their understanding of new knowledge,” she said.

“It is important for students to become scientists in order to understand science.”

This will be Hylok’s second research trip to Costa Rica. In 2000, she was “one of 50 educators in the United States chosen by the Woodrow Wilson Foundation to participate in several mini-research projects in Costa Rica.”

“One of my independent field research projects involved collecting and analyzing data on the foraging behavior of leaf cutter ants,” she said.

She has also done field research at the University of Nebraska’s Cedar Point Biological Station in western Nebraska, exploring differences in parasite diversity at various ages among the Fundulus zebrinus, commonly known as the “plains killfish.”

Hylok said that with her three children grown older, she wanted to travel and conduct research again.

“I found this program to fit my philosophy of empowering educators to inspire a love of science and conservation in their students,” she said.

“I feel it is one of my primary roles as an educator to expose students to as many experiences as I can, to help students find their passion. By allowing students to experience and ‘do’ science, I hope to instill a life-long learning of science.”

