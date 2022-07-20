PLVCT’s production of 'Newsies' is headline-worthy

As a fellow newsie, I enthusiastically awaited seeing the Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre’s production of Broadway-hit “Newsies.” I’ve come to report that the musical, performed at SumTur Amphitheater last weekend, lived up to my very high expectations.

The show is about orphans who sell newspapers to afford food. When their employer raises the price of buying the “papes” to sell, the group goes on strike. A journalist — who’s been overlooked because of her sex — is there to break the story.

This production was not only interesting but inspiring. The group’s comradery, paired with the female reporter’s fight to end discrimination, had me feeling like I could accomplish anything.

It wouldn’t have been so heartfelt if it wasn’t so incredibly well-done.

The music was phenomenal. I considered listing my favorite performers, but after some review, I realized it would be too long to publish. Every single song was beautiful, from the singing to the band. It was the kind of music that gets stuck in your head.

Speaking as a journalist, many songs sounded like an intense soundtrack to being on deadline — specifically the beat of “Watch What Happens.” I just might have to listen to it now, as I write the rest of this, moments before it’s due.

The dancing was in-sync and utilized fun props like old-timey hats and newspapers. I was especially impressed with the younger cast members.

Not to mention the acting. Everyone blew me away with their accents and performance skills, but particularly lead actors Drew Firkins as orphan Jack Kelly and Megan Smith as journalist Katherine. Without overdoing it, these two expertly portrayed the vast range of emotions one would experience while going against the grain to achieve something that’s never been done before.

My favorite scene was when Katherine struggled to write her story. I can only imagine how many crumpled papers my trash can would overflow with if I was a writer during this timeframe. Thank goodness for backspace.

The show did consist of a few minor audio errors, but that’s the fun part about live theater. These were also the only times I remembered I was watching a show instead of real life.

Seeing the production outdoors makes the experience that much more memorable — even though the summer heat was hard to ignore. SumTur is a gorgeous venue and did the musical justice. If you’re concerned about the weather, it did cool down by intermission.

It wouldn’t be right for me to leave out that a part of this plot is a bit problematic.

Without giving too much away, a reporter and her source — a child — get together in the end. I shouldn’t need to explain why this is double-wrong. Though a bit strange, I don’t fault the PLVCT, considering they didn’t write it.

Ignoring that poorly thought out portion of the musical, I absolutely loved it. From headline-worthy on-stage performances to outstanding music and lighting, this production truly consisted of creative professionals.

Overall, I would definitely recommend seeing the PLVCT’s production of Newsies. Watch it at 8 p.m. tomorrow through Saturday. Tickets start at just $10. For more information, visit plvct.org.