Prairie Queen students in Papillion have new outlet for creativity

Sometimes you just need to do something a little different.

Students at Prairie Queen Elementary School have a new outlet for creativity and a chance for a crafty, problem-solving break from their regular studies.

Librarian Michelle Poast created a new makerspace for students, thanks to a grant through the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation, that’s not focused so much on 3D printers and gadgets but instead relies upon old standbys such as yarn, Legos and Popsicle sticks.

In other words, the makerspace is a space for students to make things.

“Makerspace is just a place where we wanted the kids to be able to come outside of their classroom and just maybe do a little bit of activities that help them think outside the box,” Poast said. “It’s not normal schoolwork, it’s something that keeps their brains engaged, but in a different way.”

Poast hopes the students develop problem-solving and collaboration skills while working on craft activities, technology puzzles, Lego challenges, giant checkers and other activities that invite students to work without meeting specific guidelines.

Fourth grader Emily Bornholdt was working on a bookmark on Friday afternoon, having already made a bowl out of fabric. It was her first time visiting the makerspace.

“When you’re doing a lot of work, it’s nice to have a quick break and do something,” Emily said.

The library has a schedule where different classes can send students during time that’s otherwise used for interventions with students who need additional help. Students who are done with their inventions or otherwise have some free time can choose — at the teacher’s discretion — to go visit the makerspace for a while.

“All the kids get a chance to come in,” Poast said.