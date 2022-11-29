Proposal to stop limiting number of fireworks stand permits ends up a dud

A proposed change to Papillion’s fireworks ordinance fizzled at a recent City Council meeting.

An ongoing nuisance for the council, particularly longtime member Tom Mumgaard, is the number of permits issued for summer and winter fireworks sales to local charities.

The municipal code had set a “safely regulated” maximum of 12 permits per seasonal sales period. The council has frequently modified the number for Independence Day to accommodate additional applicants.

Mumgaard said in council discussion Tuesday, Nov. 15, that he is a long-time opponent of limiting permits. His proposal eliminated a set number, he said, rather than have an ordinance that “pretends as if we are going something when we are really not.”

“I am sick and tired of playing the numbers game,” Mumgaard said. “We are not applying the ordinance standard that has been there for 20-some years. We are picking numbers out of the air, and in the past couple of years, it has been the number of applications that have come in.”

The “safely regulated” rule has been around for 20 years, and ig is determined by city administration along with the police and fire departments. The proposal, Mumgaard said, would allow the expertise of public safety personnel to determine how many permits could be issued to allow for proper oversight.

Attorney Pat Sullivan, representing Bellino Fireworks and several of the charities that operate firework stands, said the ordinance wording was “incredibly vague.”

“I have no idea, from the city’s standpoint, how it is going to enforce what the city feels is safety,” Sullivan said. “‘Safety’ is a nebulous word. Your safety might be different than my safety. The next police chief might have a different definition.”

John Lowndes, representing St. Columbkille Shepherds Inc., said a proliferation of stands would mean less money for area charities.

“The dollars available that people are willing to spend is not going to increase with the number of tents,” he said.

With an amendment to the proposal by council member Jason Gaines, the maximum number of permissible fireworks stands was set at 14 – the same number of approved permits as last summer.

The new ordinance also reinforces a requirement barring organizations from selling, leasing or transferring their permits to any other person or group. It also extends the time fireworks can be lit on New Year’s Eve to 12:30 a.m.

“Customarily, people start shooting fireworks at midnight on New Year’s Eve, because that’s the idea,” Mumgaard said. “You celebrate the change in year. Saying that you can’t shoot past midnight is nonsense.”