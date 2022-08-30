Punt, Pass & Kick coming to LV Sports Center

Girls and boys are expected to compete in the following age divisions: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 & 15. An adult competition (ages 21 and older) will be held upon completion of the youth contest with separate men's and women's divisions.

The winner of each division will be determined by the cumulative score of the three skills - punting, passing and kicking. Youth division winners qualify for the state competition on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.

Participants in interschool football competition during the fall are not eligible to compete in Tri-Star FB contests, according to Nebraska School Activities Association rules. No cleats are allowed.

Registration is 5:30 to 6 p.m. on the day of the event. For more information, call 402-331-3455.