Punt, Pass & Kick coming to LV Sports Center

Punt, Pass and Kick 2022 is coming Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. to Flag Football Field No. 3. at the La Vista Sports Complex at 66th and Harrison Streets.
Girls and boys are expected to compete in the following age divisions: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 & 15. An adult competition (ages 21 and older) will be held upon completion of the youth contest with separate men's and women's divisions.
Participants in interschool football competition during the fall are not eligible to compete in Tri-Star FB contests, according to Nebraska School Activities Association rules. No cleats are allowed.
Registration is 5:30 to 6 p.m. on the day of the event. For more information, call 402-331-3455.