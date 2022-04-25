Quick takes oath of office for Ward I

LA VISTA -- Terrilyn Quick was sworn in by Mayor Douglas Kindig as the new council representative of La Vista Ward I during the La Vista City Council’s bi-weekly meeting on Tuesday, April 19.

Quick, who has served on the city council from Ward II since 1986, fulfills the term of former councilmember Mike Crawford until 2024. Crawford resigned in March for health reasons. Recent redistricting made her unable to run again for Ward II,

The move creates a temporary opening in Ward II, with its term expiring in December. The council has declared a vacancy, and begun to accept applications for the seat. Kindig will interview candidates and select a nominee to bring before the council. Applications are available on the City’s website, cityoflavista.org, and at La Vista City Hall. The deadline is April 27.

Councilmember Kelly Sell is running unopposed for the Ward II seat in the coming elections. While he currently represents Ward IV, like Quick, Sell has been redistricted out of that seat.

Tuesday night also saw the council recognize La Vista Police Sgt. Ray Harrod for 25 years of service.

“He’s been a stalwart for us, and we have years ahead with him,” La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said. “We love the guy.”

Lausten also told the council in his report that the police department will have seven new officers. Two officers have been hired from other agencies, and five new recruits will graduate in May.

In action, the council:

-- Approved a conditional use permit for the new Nebraska Multi-Sport Complex. The long awaited development is a multifaceted sports area and related facilities near Interstate 80 at 120th Street and Eastport Parkway. It will feature 12 synthetic playing fields, allowing for different configurations for soccer, field hockey, baseball, lacrosse or other kinds of turf sports.

In October, the city council authorized the issuance of Economic Development Fund bonds up to $3.5 million. Nebraska Multi-Sport Executive Director Craig Scriven told the council the facility should be partially open by fall, and fully operational in March 2023.

-- Approved a $200,000 Professional Services Agreement with Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig of Omaha for engineering and surveying services to provide conceptual designs and opinions of construction costs for roadway improvements along the Giles Road corridor from the I-80 Eastbound on- and off-ramps to 96th Street.

-- Approved permits for July 4th fireworks sales to six nonprofit groups: Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Cornerstone Church, the La Vista Community Foundation, the La Vista Youth Baseball Association, Papillion La Vista Spirit Football and the Papillion La Vista Youth Athletic Association.

-- Approved recommending to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission approval of a Class ZK liquor license for Patriarch Distillers for catering purposes.

The council also accepted a new signage plan for the city, and the sale of an old city pickup as surplus.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd.

