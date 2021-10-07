Quidditch 101 Clinic Registration

Registration has begun for the Quidditch 101 Clinic on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Papillion Landing Field House, 1022 W. Lincoln St. in Papillion.

Based on the sport from the Harry Potter book and movie series, the real-life version is returning to Papillion when collegiate teams from 10 states compete in the 2021 Midwest Regional Quidditch Championship, presented by U.S. Quidditch on Oct. 30 and 31 at Papillion Landing.

It is a mixed gender, full contact sport that includes elements of rugby, dodgeball and tag -- all while players keep brooms between their legs.

The Quidditch 101 Clinic teaches the basics of the game before the championship competitions. Players from Creighton University will lead participants in Quidditch drills, learning each position, along with rules of the game. There will be a short game at the end.

There is a $5 fee for the clinic, open to all ages. Registration must be done online at t.co/CLixlPZ5zZ?amp=1 or papillionlanding.com and look under registration – family programs and events.

For more information, contact Sarpy County Tourism as 402-332-5771.

