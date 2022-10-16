Rainbow trout set to be stocked at Lake Halleck in Papillion

Lake Halleck is scheduled to be stocked with 1,200 rainbow trout this week.

Rainbow trout will be stocked by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter, according to a news release. A tentative schedule called for Lake Halleck to be stocked the week of Oct. 17.

“This program emphasizes the urban and community waters statewide,” said Greg Anderson, Game and Parks’ fish production supervisor. “Ten-inch trout are stocked to provide angling opportunities for all ages to catch and harvest.”

Weather can alter the plans for stocking trout, along with water body conditions as well as vehicle and mechanical failures, according to a Games and Parks Commission news release.

CenturyLink Lake in Eugene T. Mahoney State Park in Ashland and Louisville State Recreation Area Pond 1A will also be stocked with 1,500 and 600 rainbow trout respectively. Mahoney's lake will receive 3,500 rainbow trout in December as well.

Fishing for trout is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used. A spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot. Spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies also can catch trout.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing for more information or OutdoorNebraska.gov/howtofish for a helpful resource on going fishing.