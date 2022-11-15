Republicans sweep Sarpy County legislative races

Sarpy County will send two staunch Republicans to the officially nonpartisan Legislature this January following the victories State Sen. John Arch and Rick Holdcroft last Tuesday.

Bellevue’s Holdcroft defeated former Gretna City Council Member Angie Lauritsen for the District 36 seat 7,233 to 5,288.

It is a new legislative seat to the metro area, relocated in 2021 from central Nebraska -- where it represented the counties of Custer, Dawson and a part of Buffalo -- to Sarpy County to accommodate population growth in the east.

Nebraska Democrats had hoped to pick up the seat, as part of a campaign to keep the Republicans from a filibuster-proof supermajority. During the primary, Holdcroft had bested Lauritsen 51.4% to 48.6%

Holdcroft, who lost to State Sen. Carol Blood for the District 3 seat in 2020, thanked his new constituents for their vote.

“I have served my country in the military and my community through non-profit organizations, and now I am ready to serve the residents of District 36 and the great state of Nebraska,” Holdcroft said.

When he joins the Unicameral, Holdcroft said he would work to eliminate the inheritance tax, and reduce state income and property taxes.

“Nothing beats contacts at the door,” he said. “I knocked on almost 5,000 doors in the district and I heard your concerns. What I heard was that your taxes are too high. I plan to do something about that.”

In Legislative District 14, incumbent Arch handily beat newcomer Cory Villegas 7,578 to 4,485.