Residents celebrate Springfield Days despite early evening rain

Springfield residents and supporters came out in droves this weekend for the community’s annual celebration.

Springfield Days started Friday evening with a hot dog dinner, family games and a movie night at the Springfield Memorial Library.

Saturday saw a dino scavenger hunt, cornhole tournament, bingo, a dunk tank and other family-friendly activities. A parade passed through downtown in the afternoon, followed by contests at Springfield Drug & Soda Fountain, the annual lucky duck race and a show n’ shine car show.

“On behalf of the Springfield Days planning committee, we want to give a great big thank you to the community for attending the 2022 Springfield Days celebration,” organizers posted on Facebook. “We also want to express our appreciation to the many Springfield organizations, businesses and individuals for all your hard work making Friday and Saturday a great success.”

The heavy rains that moved through the area Saturday canceled a planned street dance and cut short the car show, but a beer garden and food truck rally continued, as well as a display by Wild Willy’s Fireworks.

