Revamped Salute to Summer had simple pleasures

LA VISTA – Organizers of La Vista’s “reimagined” Salute to Summer planned a one-day event to get people more involved and get more community interaction.

Boy, did that work out.

Thousands of locals lined the streets for the parade, gawked at the hot rods, stuffed their faces at the food trucks, danced, played games, climbed on a tower, learned about exotic animals, entered virtual reality, and just generally frolicked on the festival grounds on May 28.

Paying for carnival rides seemed a distant memory for children when there were so many bubbles to chase.

The community also came together to help homeless veterans, as people lined up to fill nylon bags with soap, shampoo, towels, razors and other hygiene and home necessities. In every kit was a handwritten note from the volunteer, thanking the vet for their service.

Moving Veterans Forward, a program based in Papillion dedicated to helping veterans in Iowa and Nebraska find housing, will distribute the kits. Ron Hernandez, a 25-year army veteran who founded the group in 2011, said the 350 bags would be given to those who have adapted to life on the streets and have no desire to find housing.

“It is a way to say ‘thank you for your service’ and that someone cares about you,” Hernandez said.

He said there are nearly 2,000 veterans suffering homelessness in the Omaha metro area.

Salute to Summer also honored a La Vista veteran, Sid Howard with his wife, Linda, as the Military Family of the Year. Sid served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict and as a La Vista volunteer firefighter. Judges awarded their special parade ride as “Best Float.”

Parade judges also gave the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska the “Best Theme” award, and named Sue’s Stepper-ettes as the “Best Marching Group.”

All that, and fireworks to boot.

