Reviewing Newsies Hailey Stolze Jul 15, 2022 Jul 15, 2022 Updated 35 min ago 0 1 of 3 The cast of Newsies poses for a photo during a rehearsal. The Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre production will take place July 21 through 23 at SumTur Amphitheater. COURTESY OF THE PAPILLION-LA VISTA COMMUNITY THEATRE The cast of Newsies poses for a photo during a rehearsal. The Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre production will take place July 21 through 23 at SumTur Amphitheater. COURTESY OF THE PAPILLION-LA VISTA COMMUNITY THEATRE The cast of Newsies rehearses. The Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre production will take place July 21 through 23 at SumTur Amphitheater. COURTESY OF THE PAPILLION-LA VISTA COMMUNITY THEATRE Related to this story Most Popular Game park construction to begin in La Vista Construction should start in August on a game park and sports bar near Cabela’s in La Vista. Pete the Peacock roams Papillion neighborhood This Papillion peacock leaves home with a family of ducks shortly after waking up. He then wanders from house to house and sits on porches. Sarpy County nonprofits receive millions in state aid Three Sarpy County nonprofits will receive more than $14 million in state aid to fund programs centering on the arts and humanities and sports… Papillion Junior Woman's Club plans 'Walk Through the Gardens' The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club is sponsoring its third annual Walk Through the Gardens on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to remember, honor 9/11 first responders Hundreds of people will climb 110 flights of stairs Saturday, Sept. 10, in remembrance of the first responders who ascended the 110 floors of … Poppin' Smoke at American Legion Post 32 offers affordable Southern comfort food Poppin' Smoke moves into Papillion's American Legion Post 32. They focus on offering affordable southern comfort food. Papillion La Vista High School Honor Roll Papillion La Vista High School announced the honor roll list for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year. To earn honor recognition, a … Papillion La Vista South High School Honor Roll Papillion La Vista South High School announced the honor roll list for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year. To earn honor recogniti… Papillion resident attends White House signing ceremony for gun legislation Melody Vaccaro, a Papillion native and president of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence, was on hand at the White House for the signing of the Bip… Papio Duck Paddle winners announced by PJWC The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club announced the winners of its 2022 Papio Duck Paddle held during Papillion Days.