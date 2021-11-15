Ribbon Cutting for PLCS Community Closet

For nearly a year, Meyers, staff members and a group of volunteers have been gathering new and unused clothing for the PLCS Community Closet from area business, clothing drives and other entities. The closet also worked with the City of La Vista on a recent coat drive that gave away 300 coats, and still some had to be turned away.

The closet works like a normal store, with the benefit of not having to pay for anything. Families make a confidential appointment to visit the shop themselves at Carriage Hill Elementary.

“Our families deserve that kind of confidentiality. We want to make sure they feel comfortable as they can be when they shop at the Closet,” Meyers said.

The showroom at Carriage Hill contains about a quarter of the available items, with additional goods stored at Ashbury Elementary for any need. Since its soft opening at the beginning of the schoolyear, more than 100 families have utilized the community closet. Its inventory has also grown from around 6,000 to 20,000 items, but there is a need for more.

“We really want this effort to be seamless. When families come in and make an appointment to shop in the Closet, everything is free of charge. We don’t want to be putting too many barriers in place,” she said.

Interested families may make an appointment by calling 402-537-6279 or email communitycloset@plcschools.org. They may also contact their school’s principal, social worker or counsellor for more information on the PLCS Community Closet.

