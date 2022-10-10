 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ross Dress for Less now open at Shadow Lake Towne Center

  • Updated
101222-pt-news-brief-ross-open.jpg

The Ross Dress for Less in Shadow Lake Towne Center is one of a couple dozen new Ross stores across the country that held grand openings on Saturday.

 SCOTT STEWART, PAPILLION TIMES

Ross Dress for Less is now open at Shadow Lake Towne Center.

The discount clothing and department store held its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to an announcement from the store.

Ross is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

The company also held grand openings in Sioux City, Iowa, and 22 other communities across the country on Saturday, according to its website.

The chain has four other Omaha metropolitan area locations, including one in Bellevue's Wolf Creek Plaza.

Find the store on Facebook by searching "Ross Dress for Less (Papillion, NE)" or find more at rossstores.com.

