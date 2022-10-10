Ross Dress for Less now open at Shadow Lake Towne Center

Ross Dress for Less is now open at Shadow Lake Towne Center.

The discount clothing and department store held its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to an announcement from the store.

Ross is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

The company also held grand openings in Sioux City, Iowa, and 22 other communities across the country on Saturday, according to its website.

The chain has four other Omaha metropolitan area locations, including one in Bellevue's Wolf Creek Plaza.

Find the store on Facebook by searching "Ross Dress for Less (Papillion, NE)" or find more at rossstores.com.