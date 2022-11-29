Santa takes 30th annual sleigh ride throughout La Vista neighborhoods

Children camped out on street corners, outside their houses and around bonfires waiting for Santa to come by on his sleigh.

Santa traversed most of La Vista’s residential streets Sunday evening, complete with a police and fire escort. Santa’s sleigh was pulled by a La Vista Public Works Department truck and accompanied by city staff.

The 30-year unique local tradition was brought to La Vista by Police Chief Bob Lausten, who imported the idea from Southern California. The annual trek is among the longest traditions in La Vista, which embraces its holiday spirit by hosting Santa’s Workshop at Central Park.

The Sunday event was staffed entirely by City of La Vista employees, and the city’s Twitter account kept residents apprised of Santa’s whereabouts during his travels.