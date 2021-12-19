Sarpy County begins to spend ARPA Funds

PAPILLION -- At its weekly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners allocated $14 million in federal funding for several infrastructure projects.

The $14 million is part of an expected $36 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed by President Joe Biden in March. The ARPA funds are geared toward infrastructure projects.

Bill Conley, Sarpy County chief financial officer, leads a task force exploring the best ways to distribute the funding. He said there have been over $71 million in project requests from both county agencies and the public.

Conley said all requests are being put through a grid, prioritizing programs that do not create recurring expenditures or added expenses, as well as follow ARPA guidelines.

Phase one of the ARPA funding will go toward:

• $13 million will be allocated towards the new Sarpy County Correctional Center for HVAC air quality improvement, indoor and outdoor recreation facilities and a courtroom. All told, the $80 million facility should be half-paid with ARPA and other funding, leaving about $40 million in bonds to finance the remainder.

• $500,000 has been and will continue to be allocated through Lift Up Sarpy, a local nonprofit, at the direction of Sarpy County Human Services for rental and emergency assistance, food, clothing and necessities for the county’s needy.

• $300,000 is earmarked for the purchase of 11 new sheriff’s department vehicles.

• $200,000 to replace the turf at Werner Park.

• $125,000 for a mental health assessment study for the Mental Health Board.

• $100,000 in consulting fees to Kutak Rock for ARPA assistance and compliance.

• $100,000 to design an expansion for the Juvenile Justice Center.

• $75,000 for COVID-19 tests and vaccines at the correction center.

• $2,000 for a medical grade refrigerator for the Juvenile Justice Center.

Conley said Phase two and three disbursements would be solidified in 2022.

In other action, the commissioners:

• Approved a proposal by Code Consultants Professional Engineers, PC (CCI) for smoke control system special inspection services for the Sarpy County Correctional Center Project for $58,000.

• Approved a proposal by DLR Group for additional professional services for the Sarpy County Correctional Center project, including base HVAC commissioning services, electrical systems services, HVAC pre-functional installation inspections and air and water inspections for a total cost of $86,700.

• Approved a finalized plan with Lueder Construction for the courthouse administration addition remodel project. The project includes remodeling of the administration building and demolition of the east annex building to allow for additional parking. The project will cost $1.5 million, with work beginning Jan. 3 and lasting approximately nine months.

• Terminated a declaration of covenants and rules of Leisure Village Recreational Vehicle Park. The RV park was never built. The land is for sale and may revert to agricultural use.

• Approved Sarpy County’s commitment of $10 million from Sarpy County sewer funds to the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency Phase 1A construction of Unified South Sarpy Wastewater System. The money is a contingency plan, while other financing is finalized.

• Directed the county engineer and the county administration to apply for federal funding through the MAPA Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) for various road projects throughout Sarpy County.

• Approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Gretna on arterial street improvement program (ASIP) fees that will result in Gretna collecting and remitting to the County a projected $3 to $5 million for developments of Gretna’s two-mile extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction adjacent to the Connect Sarpy West Giles project.

• Approved the amended and restated interlocal cooperation agreement with Sanitary and Improvement District Number 319 (SID #319) for Schram Road improvements. The County will be the lead agency for the project. The SID will provide $3 million to finance the construction. The County will pay the SID back at a rate of $500,000 per year. Related, the board approved an engineering agreement with TD2 Engineering to perform design and construction observation for the project, with runs from 218th to 234th streets.

• Authorized the board chair and county clerk to act on behalf of the board in the event that a regular meeting is not held.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners returns to action on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.