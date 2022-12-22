 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarpy County Board of Commissioners OKs raises for 911 dispatchers

Sarpy County has entered into a three-year contract with its 911 operators.

The agreement, which is retroactive to July 1, provides for a 4% raise in the first year, a 9% raise in the second year and a 3% raise in the third year. Starting wages are now $22.10 per hour for 911 dispatchers.

"We had an issue trying to get more competitive in our labor market," County Administrator Dan Hoins told county commissioners at their Dec. 13 meeting. "The 9%, I think, is a fair number for you to consider."

The county board voted 5-0 to approve the contract. It was previously approved by members of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 3, Communications Department bargaining unit.

The board also approved an agreement with the Westmont sanitary and improvement district to make repairs to its sanitary sewer system. The county will spend about $850,000, using American Rescue Plan Act funds, and will be reimbursed 25%, up to $250,000, from SID 23.

