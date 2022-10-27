Sarpy County Holiday Assistance seeks donations of new toys

The program is coordinated by a committee representing human service agencies in the county to help qualifying low-income facilities obtain new toys for their children.

New, unwrapped toys, games, books and children's athletic equipment can be donated through Nov. 30 at Papillion Landing, 1046 W. Lincoln St. in Papillion, or Bellevue Physical Therapy, 2403 Towne Center Drive, Suite 300, in Bellevue. Donations can also be made Nov. 7 through Nov. 30 at the Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Drive in Bellevue.