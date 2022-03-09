Sarpy County honors Marine with road dedication

PAPILLION -- At their weekly Tuesday meeting on March 8, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners dedicated a street in honor of fallen Marine Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page.

With a unanimously approved resolution, the board approved a portion of Gertrude Street from 157th and Emiline Streets to South 162nd Avenue and Harrison Streets to carry a “Cpl. Daegan Page Street” honorary designation. It is the street on which Page’s mother and stepfather, Wendy and Craig Adelson, reside.

In addition to Page’s family ties in the area, he was laid to rest at the Omaha National Cemetery in Sarpy County in September.

“I can assure that Sarpy County will always embrace and honor our military. We consider them family,” Sarpy County Board Chair Don Kelly said.

Page, 23, was killed on Aug. 26, 2001 in Afghanistan during an evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan civilians from the Kabul airport.

Page grew up in Red Oak, Iowa and Omaha and graduated from Millard South High school. He was an avid hockey player and was a member of the state championship Westside Warrior team. Page joined the Marines in 2017. During his service, he deployed to Japan, South Korea, Australia, Jordan and Afghanistan.

“Daegan loved the Marines. Once a marine, always a marine. He loved the brotherhood of it,” Kelly said.

The street sign unveiling will take place later this spring.

Other action by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners included awarding a bid to All Makes Office Equipment Co, for $179,000 for non-office furniture for the correctional center (tables and chairs, etc.)

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Dr. in Papillion.

