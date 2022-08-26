Sarpy County levy may drop, but most taxpayers' bills likely to increase

The average property owner in Sarpy County can still expect a higher tax bill from the county, even with a 4% reduction in the county's tax levy.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners is considering a 4% levy reduction as part of the fiscal year 2023 proposed budget, dropping the levy from 29.69 cents to 28.49 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Chief Financial Officer Bill Conley said at a budget hearing Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the area's strong economic and construction climate would allow for the lower levy. If approved, the rate would be the county’s lowest levy since at least 1985, he said.

“Even though we have held the levy constant for every year I have been on this board, and then this year we are actually reducing it some, every one of those years, the taxpayers' taxes still have gone up,” said Sarpy County Commissioner Gary Mixan.

Mixan said the "good and the bad" news is that they go up because the value of the properties in the county also go up, and that higher assessment means more tax dollars due -- even if the rate holds steady or drops.

A typical home valued at $200,00 in fiscal year 2022 would likely be assessed at about $213,800 in fiscal year 2023, a 6.9% increase, according to figures provided by Conley. The result, assuming the proposed levy reduction is approved, would be a tax bill that's $15.32 higher, for a total of $609.12 due for the county government's share of property taxes.

The county’s share of total property taxes is 12.2%, or around $61 million in the coming fiscal year. Nearly 60% of overall Sarpy County property taxes go to school districts, with the rest going to cities, sanitary and improvement districts, and other taxing entities.

Despite the proposed tax decrease, the county's proposed 2023 budget it the highest in county history at $289 million, Conley said.

He said critical expenses for the coming year are funded -- including the new correctional center scheduled to open in January. The county is also hiring of 33 new employees, including 26 jail staff, and all employees will see an increase in wages.

The largest chunk of the new budget, $92.3 million, would be spent on county roads, including $59 million from a 2022 highway allocation pledge bond.

Conley said the county would also increase the budget reserve from $6.8 million to $9.5 million.

“That catches us up to where we should be,” Conley said.