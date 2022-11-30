 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarpy County Museum holiday open house this Sunday

  • 0

The Sarpy County Museum will hold its annual Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue will be decorated for the holidays by local organizations. Live music will be performed, and festival treats will be available.

Several holiday gifts are also available from the museum, including history books about Bellevue, Offutt Air Force Base and Sarpy County ($23.50 each), coaster sets themed on historical buildings, churches, Offutt and railroads ($15.82 each) and stocking stuffers ($1.05 per coloring or activity book, $1.65 per whistle and $10.55 per puzzle), according to a Facebook post.

Museum memberships are also available, which support the effort announced in October to expand the Sarpy County Museum’s permanent collection and move it to a more centrally accessible location in Papillion.

