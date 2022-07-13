Sarpy County nonprofits receive millions in state aid

Three Sarpy County nonprofits will receive more than $14 million in state aid to fund programs centering on the arts and humanities and sports complexes.

The largest grant, $12.6 million, will help fund the Nebraska Multi-Sport Complex in La Vista. The Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Association has received $1.2 million to complete the memorial space near the SumTur Amphitheater. The Sarpy County YMCA will use its $250,000 for construction and renovation at its Papillion facility.

All of the projects are currently underway.

Funding comes from the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act. Legislative Bill 566 was passed in 2021 by Nebraska lawmakers. It is aimed at helping nonprofits complete capital construction projects put on hold during the pandemic.

Legislators approved using $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and $15 million from the state’s general fund to support shovel-ready projects. Nonprofits had to match the grants with at least an equal amount of privately raised financing.

Sports complex

La Vista’s sports complex, which in its first phase, will offer 12 artificial turf fields with lighting that can be used for soccer, baseball, fast-pitch softball, lacrosse, rugby and flag football.

Many fields will be ready by fall, and all will be available by spring 2023. The complex is located near Giles Road and Eastport Parkway near PayPal.

Veterans memorial

With the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the grant advances fundraising totals to more than $4.2 million raised.

George Abbott, the secretary and treasurer of the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation, said that — with nearly 80% of cost covered for the $5.6 million to $5.9 million project — the last push for donations should wrap up quickly.

“This gives those donors a guarantee that we are going to make it,” Abbott said, noting the number of pledge of support the organization has received.

With its groundbreaking in March, work on the memorial continues. A wrinkle for completion is finding a good seam of granite in a Vermont quarry. When complete, the memorial will feature 11 obelisks that will create a historical journey of the events of the Vietnam War.

It will also have an honor wall to memorialize the 396 Nebraskans who lost their lives in the conflict. Flagpoles will feature the flags of the United States, the POW/MIA flag and the five branches of the U.S. military. There will be benches and greenspace for people to gather.

A restored Vietnam-era UH-1 “Huey” helicopter will be part of a mixed-media sculptural depiction of the rescue of a wounded soldier.

It is scheduled to be complete by next year, and dedicated on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, 2023, recognizing the day the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam 50 years earlier.

YMCA renovation

In May, the Sarpy County YMCA completed its indoor swimming pool as part of its renovation. The eight-month project is being carried out in phases to lessen the impact on Y members.

“We are happy to be in a position of mobilization where we can get these projects completed,” said YMCA of Greater Omaha spokesperson Tara Thomas.

The wellness center’s overhaul includes an overall reconfiguration of building, including second group fitness studio, remodeling the current group fitness studio, revitalizing the gymnasium, lobby and locker room upgrades and changes to the childcare space.

There were 76 projects funded statewide by the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act, including 20 in Douglas County.