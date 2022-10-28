Sarpy County receives dividends check from workers comp pool

Sarpy County received a $36,255 dividend check from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association II, the county's workers' compensation coverage and risk management services provider.

The dividend was part of a half-million dollar distribution shared with 81 Nebraska counties and eight county-associated agencies, according to a news release.

Sarpy County has received a total of $2,357,648 in dividends since becoming a member of NIRMA II in 1988.

NIRMA II is owned and operated by the member counties and county-associated public entities to which it provides affordable coverage.