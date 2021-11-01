Sarpy County recognizes local heroes

PAPILLION -- In recent weeks, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners have recognized both civilians and staff members for heroic acts in service to the community.

Brooklyn Chickering and John Holmes received Civilian Recognition Awards from Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis for coming to the aid of a man injured in a motorcycle crash last spring. Jessica Crowder, who was not on hand for the Oct. 19 ceremony, was also recognized.

On May 29, Ace Schlund received critical injuries when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi that turned in front of him. Chickering, Crowder and Holmes provided aid to Schlund before paramedics arrived, greatly improving his chances of survival.

Meanwhile, three Sarpy County 911 Dispatchers received four CPR Life Saving Awards for their skills in CPR instruction by phone.

Lead dispatcher Sandy Adams talked an elderly man through the process of CPR on his wife until paramedics arrived. The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but fully recovered.

Senior dispatcher Bryan Patten provided CPR instructions to a caller who witnessed another person in distress in a public space. The man recovered after being transported to a trauma center.

Dispatcher Nick Manganaro received two Lifesaving Awards for actions he took on two calls he received in approximately a two-hour span. The first was for an 81-year-old man, and the second for a 4-month-old infant. Nick provided CPR instructions in both cases, and both victims survived.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.