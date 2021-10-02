Sarpy County seeking public input on ARPA funding

Starting Oct. 1, businesses, community organizations and nonprofits can submit requests for consideration of projects for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from Sarpy County.
“The pandemic affected our entire community, so we are considering a number of areas where ARPA funds can be used to benefit the community as a whole. The funds are restricted to a very specific list of allowable uses, so we have to be very thorough in our evaluations,” Sarpy County Commissioner Angi Burmeister said. “We’re looking for the organizations and businesses working in our community -- the people who really know our community best -- to submit requests so we have a broad range of projects and issues to consider, which will help us make the best decisions on how to use the funds.”
ARPA funds can be used only for the following uses:
• to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality;
• to provide premium pay to eligible workers who perform essential work;
• to replace lost revenue for governments;
• to make investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Organizations requesting ARPA funding must complete a request form by Oct. 31. The form and additional information about the funding are available on the Sarpy County website at Sarpy.gov/ARPA.
Sarpy County received approximately $18.15 million in ARPA funds in May 2021, and will receive the same amount in 2022.
The County’s ARPA Task Force will evaluate all requests as well as other options for using the funds, considering both the overall impact as well as the specific ARPA rules, then present recommendations to the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. The Board will then determine how to distribute the funds.