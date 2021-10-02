Sarpy County seeking public input on ARPA funding

“The pandemic affected our entire community, so we are considering a number of areas where ARPA funds can be used to benefit the community as a whole. The funds are restricted to a very specific list of allowable uses, so we have to be very thorough in our evaluations,” Sarpy County Commissioner Angi Burmeister said. “We’re looking for the organizations and businesses working in our community -- the people who really know our community best -- to submit requests so we have a broad range of projects and issues to consider, which will help us make the best decisions on how to use the funds.”