 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarpy County seeking public input on ARPA funding
0 comments

Sarpy County seeking public input on ARPA funding

{{featured_button_text}}

Starting Oct. 1, businesses, community organizations and nonprofits can submit requests for consideration of projects for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from Sarpy County.

“The pandemic affected our entire community, so we are considering a number of areas where ARPA funds can be used to benefit the community as a whole. The funds are restricted to a very specific list of allowable uses, so we have to be very thorough in our evaluations,” Sarpy County Commissioner Angi Burmeister said. “We’re looking for the organizations and businesses working in our community -- the people who really know our community best -- to submit requests so we have a broad range of projects and issues to consider, which will help us make the best decisions on how to use the funds.”

ARPA funds can be used only for the following uses:

• to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality;

• to provide premium pay to eligible workers who perform essential work;

• to replace lost revenue for governments;

• to make investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

Organizations requesting ARPA funding must complete a request form by Oct. 31. The form and additional information about the funding are available on the Sarpy County website at Sarpy.gov/ARPA.

Sarpy County received approximately $18.15 million in ARPA funds in May 2021, and will receive the same amount in 2022.

The County’s ARPA Task Force will evaluate all requests as well as other options for using the funds, considering both the overall impact as well as the specific ARPA rules, then present recommendations to the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. The Board will then determine how to distribute the funds.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PLCS COVID cases drop
Papillion

PLCS COVID cases drop

At Monday’s meeting of the Papillion La Vista Community School Board of Education, the district updated its COVID-19 numbers, showing cases ha…

Local reader hits 1,000 books
Papillion

Local reader hits 1,000 books

  • Updated

Zellyka Peralta has completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. She will receive 10 free books, a T-sh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert