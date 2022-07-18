Sarpy County Sheriff's Office seeks tips to identify suspects in July 4 assault

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying suspects in an assault on Independence Day.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. near 135th and Redwood Streets. A family was sitting outside on their driveway enjoying fireworks when they were approached by suspects, who shot Roman candles at them, resulting in an altercation, according to a news release.

Two victims were hurt: a 61-year-old man with internal injuries and a 35-year-old man with serious head injuries.

The suspects sought by the Sheriff's Office are described as a white male, mid to late 30s, 6-foot, scruffy facial hair, brown hair; a white woman, mid to late 30s, 5-foot-8, 155-pounds, dark hair in a ponytail; white boy, 15 to 17 years old, wearing a white shirt; and white boy, 9 to 11 years old, wearing a blue shirt. They are believed to be family members. They fled the scene in a black Dodge Ram truck with chrome wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers 402-592-7867 (STOP) or leave a tip at sheriff.sarpy.gov.