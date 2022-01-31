Sarpy County takes major development steps

PAPILLION -- Several measures to ensure the development of Sarpy County’s roads and sewers for the future were approved on Tuesday, Jan. 25, during a consequential weekly meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

The board approved an agreement with Hawkins Construction Company for $17.5 million for grading, paving and other work in the following areas:

• Giles Road -- 185th Street to 192nd Street.

• 192nd Street -- Lincoln Road to Giles Road.

• Cornhusker Road -- 188th Street to 194th Street.

• 192nd Street overpass, Papio Creek widening and a box culvert on Cornhusker Road.

These projects are part of the CONNECTSarpy West Sarpy road program, a $65 million county investment to improve arterial streets in a nine square mile area between 168th and 204th streets, from Harrison Street to Highway 370. The board previously approved guaranteed maximum prices for three other packages in the program.

“This final approval kick starts the remaining work on the CONNECTSarpy -- West Sarpy program, which is bringing a modern, well-planned road network to the entire area,” said Sarpy County Commissioner Jim Warren in a statement.

“We’re tackling these much-needed projects in a timely and cost-effective manner, and we’re excited to provide a better network of roads for Sarpy residents and businesses.”

In 2020, the Board selected Hawkins to serve as the project’s construction manager/general contractor. Sarpy County was the first entity in Nebraska to use the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) process for road construction, which purports to provide better coordination for the project’s multiple phases and streamlines construction operations, saving both time and money.

“The real benefit to using the Construction Manager/General Contractor model on this project is we have Hawkins to help coordinate all the moving parts, which in turn helps us get the entire project completed sooner,” said Sarpy County Engineer Dennis Wilson in a statement. “This is a massive project -- nine square miles -- and it involves dozens of partners, so having Hawkins on board cuts down on construction time by 25- to 50%.”

An engineering agreement with Olsson Engineering to provide construction design for structural work, public outreach and construction management for this portion of the project for $4,733,500 was also approved.

While some phases of the project are already finished and open to traffic, full completion is expected in late 2023.

Meanwhile, the board also approved a service agreement with the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency to pledge repayment of the agency's loan from Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy State Revolving Fund if the agency is unable to make repayments.

This backstop is necessary because the Wastewater Agency is a new entity with little credit history, and the NDEE requires security beyond what the agency can provide for the loan. The nearly $70 million, no-interest loan will allow the Wastewater Agency to construct, acquire, own and operate a sanitary sewer system for Phase 1A of the Unified South Sarpy Wastewater System.

The sewer line will carry wastewater along Springfield Creek from Fairview Road to Pflug Road near Highway 50 west of Springfield, as well as a cooling water blowdown sewer in the same area to serve nearby data centers. This system will serve new residences and businesses.

“This is a once in a generation kind of project. This is something that most people never get to be a part of,” Board Chair David Kelly said. “In 50 years, this county is going to look a whole lot different, and in my opinion, a whole lot better.”

In other news, the board approved the selection of Jesse Eret as the new director of the Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency. Eret has been with the agency since 2016, and has served as acting director since the recent passing of Lynn Marshall.

“Jesse has proven to be a dynamic leader during his tenure with the county. He played a crucial role in our flood recovery efforts in 2019 and we’ve made a great choice in selecting him for this role. He possesses the expertise and experience to lead this important department,” Kelly said in a statement.

Eret coordinated with community organizations involved in response and recovery efforts and helped establish the Sarpy County Long-Term Recovery Group after historic flooding in Sarpy County in 2019.

He is the chairperson of the Sarpy County Local Emergency Planning Committee and the Emergency Management Committee for the Tri-County Homeland Security Working Group. He also is a member of the Executive Committee for the Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and am excited to continue working with our community partners to build the disaster resiliency of Sarpy County,” Eret said in a statement.

Additionally, U.S. Rep Don Bacon gave the commissioners a brief report on his work in Congress. Bacon updated the board on the progress of repairs at Offutt Air Force Base, as well the status of modernizing the nation’s nuclear deterrence capabilities.

As for local issues, Bacon addressed the recently passed infrastructure bill and the need for additional resources. He noted that while the United State spends about 2% of Gross Domestic Product on infrastructure, China spends 9% of GDP.

“If you want to compete in exports, in commerce, and for public safety, infrastructure is important,” Bacon said.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.

