Sarpy County Wellness Court has first graduation

The first cohort of graduates have completed their program of comprehensive community supervision through the Sarpy County Wellness Court.

The court serves to stabilize, assist, and reduce the risk of future offenses for a person with mental illness who is facing criminal prosecution, according to a news release from the Nebraska Judicial Branch. Its first graduation was held Sept. 16.

Upon successful completion of the program, which lasts a minimum of 18 months, graduates have their charges dismissed by a judge.

Sarpy County Judge Stefanie Martinez presided over the first graduation ceremony. Sarpy County Attorney Tyler Loontjer and Sarpy County Public Defender Christopher Lathrop also were in attendance.

Wellness courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders.

In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.