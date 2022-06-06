Sarpy Douglas Law Enforcement Academy graduates 20

LA VISTA -- Sarpy law enforcement agencies now have 12 fresh officers on the streets, following graduation from the Sarpy Douglas Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, May 27.

A total of 20 graduates – including five from the La Vista Police Department and two from the Papillion Police Department -- took their oath of office at La Vista’s Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, and repeated their core ethical values: honor, charity, courage, service.

The Sarpy Douglas Law Enforcement Academy is a 20-week program, consisting of classroom work, firearms, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operation and physical fitness training. The academy was established in 2018.

This class’s graduates include Ofc. Cody Bittner, Ofc. Wayne Broesder, Ofc. Ricardo Henry, Ofc. Matthew Orduna and Ofc. Johanthon Shuman of the La Vista Police Department; and Ofc. Aaron Carman and Ofc. Mia Pearson of the Papillion Police Department.

Dep. Riley McCarthy, Dep. Tyler Williams and Dep. Chad Williamson will join the ranks of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.