SCHOOL BOARD: Inflation Impacts PLCS Families

The recent rise in inflation nationwide is having an obvious impact on families in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

Superintendent Andrew Rikli presented a biannual report on his performance goals to the Board of Education on Monday, June 13. Board member Valerie Fisher asked Rikli if the current economic climate was affecting programs like PLCS Community Closet.

Rikli said the closet -- launched in August 2021 to provide students and their families confidential access to free clothing and personal essentials in times of need -- distributed 18,000 items during the last schoolyear.

“For some, that was a pair of jeans. For others, it may be some shoes or a winter jacket,” Rikli said. “My gut tells me that number will only rise in the coming years.”

“While I am proud of the work we have done in the first nine or 10 months, I think the job is only going to get bigger," he added.

Rikli’s progress report included opening the school year during the pandemic, an updated strategic plan, and completing work on district facility needs and 2018 bond projects. Most notably, all PLCS elementary schools will have interior and exterior security cameras by the end of the year.

“You have assembled, I am sure with a lot of help, a fantastic team and it shows,” said board member Skip Bailey.

The PLCS Board of Education will next meet on Monday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 So. Washington Street.

