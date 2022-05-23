Second Scooter’s Coffee Roasting Distribution Center to open in La Vista

LA VISTA -- Scooter’s Coffee has announced plans to open a second Omaha distribution center.

The newly-constructed facility, expected to open this summer, is located at 13564 Valley Ridge Drive in La Vista, near Scooter’s Coffee headquarters.

The new facility includes 46,000 square feet of warehouse space and 9,000 square feet of office space to accommodate the organization’s growth. It is dedicated to storing, selecting and shipping coffee, bakery products and other supplies to Scooter’s Coffee franchisees.

“To support the rapid expansion of the Scooter’s Coffee brand, our new distribution center will allow us to ramp up production and enhance the best-in-class support systems we provide to our franchisees who ensure our loyal and new guests across the country have an amazing drive-thru experience,” said Eric Rausch, Vice President of Distribution at Scooter’s Coffee.

“With the new distribution center handling the bulk of our warehousing and delivery efforts, we can focus on our internal roasting and bakery operations at our current distribution center facility.”

Scooter’s Coffee is approaching 500 stores in 24 states. By the end of 2022, the new Omaha distribution center should service more than 300 Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru kiosks across 10 states.

Additional Scooter’s Coffee distribution centers are in Kansas City, Missouri, and Dallas, Texas. Another new Scooter’s Coffee distribution center in Atlanta will help accommodate Scooter’s Coffee entry into new and growing markets in the South and Southeast.

