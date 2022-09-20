Senior Column: A variety of updates, events and eggplant parm

At the Ralston Senior Center, bingo on Wednesdays and the second and fourth Thursdays continue to be well attended.

The snack at break time for the Sept. 8 bingo party received a lot of compliments. It was an ice cream bar that had a layer of caramel under the chocolate crust. Charlene Lauer and Joan Piatt had bingos twice.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the lunch menu will be goulash, green salad and California mix vegetables. On Oct. 5, it will be pasta with meat sauce, salad and fruit. On Oct. 12, it will be chicken strips, tater tots and a cookie.

The entertainment for October will be Ben Tomasello from the Merrymakers on Oct. 26. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

At the La Vista Senior Center, the lunch outing on Sept. 8 was to Hail Varsity Sports Bar, which has a variety of sports themed events.

At the very popular craft class, they are making fall stick items and will be painting Halloween pictures. If you are not interested in painting, there will be other crafts to do.

Bob, who loves making people smile, is back at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch driving the train for his 18th year. Bev Rehmeier has recuperated and is back at tai chi classes.

After reading about the apple fritter making scheduled for Sept. 27 at 1 p.m., Doris Kubler bought the ingredients and baked herself a batch.

The La Vista Senior Center calendar is full of information, lunch menus, news and a full calendar of activities. I always do the word search and bonus, match the person, first thing. If you are not yet on the mailing list, call 402-331-3455 to make sure you get on the list.

At the Tuesday, Sept. 6, Ralston City Council meeting, Gertrude Smith received a proclamation naming Sept. 9, her 100th birthday, as Gertrude Smith Day in Ralston. Her whole family was present. Gertrude has lived in Ralston since 1957.

Jan Gorman reminded me that the Archives Museum in Ralston will be open Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.

I got to go somewhere other than the Cancer Clinic earlier this month. I went to lunch at the Spaghetti Works with Charlene Lauer, Charlotte Doyle and Rita Guenette, our faithful driver. My favorite is the lasagna, but last time Rita had the eggplant parmigiana and so I tried that — now I have two favorites.

Prior to my diagnosis, Charlene and I went out to lunch every month. We decided to resume that habit, adding Charlotte and Rita. We take turns choosing the restaurant and paying the bill, it is something to look forward to. Next month I have chosen Romeo’s. I love their sopapillas.

My plan is to get to bingo later his month — one event a day is my limit. One of the side effects of my medications is extreme tiredness, so an afternoon nap is a must. I used to tell people that as long as we are walking, talking and feeding ourselves, it is OK.

Thank you for all your input and comments. You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net.