SENIOR COLUMN: Bingo, soup, pie, senior carnival, cheesecake and more in recent weeks

I made it to bingo at La Vista on Oct. 14. Once again, it was so good to see and talk to my friends there.

In addition I won a dollar and Deb Scott my driver won 50 cents. Again, people were so glad to see me and so encouraging when they asked how I was feeling and I honestly told them.

When you’re home alone and feeling lousy it is so easy to think about giving up. When you talk to people that have lived through it and are now enjoying life, it perks one up — at least it does me.

It was nice to see Jan Cline and Joe Bloemer again. Jan said “don’t give up,” and Evelyn said she likes my hair and noticed how fast it is growing.

Kaily, senior services manager at La Vista, said we will have a special Medicare bingo on Friday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. A representative from Medicare will give a short talk then we will play bingo. There are nice prizes instead of money, and we don’t have to pay to play.

The craft classes for this month will be working on Thanksgiving and fall themed items.

It amazes me the cute things they come up with to work on. I never thought when I heard they were starting a craft class that they’d be making such nice things. You can see a sampling on the shelf by the main desk at the La Vista Senior Center.

I have a collection of various items at home. My favorite is my yellow dog with a black tail and floppy ears that is made out of golf balls. He sits beside my computer as I work.

Check the La Vista senior activities calendar for dates and times of classes and the numerous other events. Call 402-331-3455 to get on the mailing list.

Kaily did some remodeling in the kitchen, adding some pictures on the wall. She hung up the one of me with a group of friends at the St Patrick’s Day Party. It was my first time back, and — despite the turban to cover my then baldness — we were all so happy to be together again.

I heard from Marge O’Reilly. Her newest great grandson, Everett Robert O’Reilly, arrived 6 weeks early and spent 3 weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. He is now up to 6 pounds and 6 ounces. Marge got to meet him and was delighted to see this red headed baby so seemingly content with life.

Tom and Carolyn Sullivan enjoyed five fun-filled days at Mahoney State Park. Family and friends came to visit. The weather was beautiful; they spent lots of time outdoors playing games and walking (got in 37 miles total).

They went to some fun boutiques in Ashland and Louisville, an amazing Light Pumpkin three-quarters-mile walk one evening. It was beautiful and put on by the company that does the Christmas display at Werner Park.

Jan Bailey and her sons enjoyed a nice day and ride to Des Moines to visit family they had not seen in quite a while. They enjoyed pizza and salad and just being together again.

Mary and Anthony Perry enjoyed a mystery bus trip. Their first stop was Union Orchards for fresh apple donuts and jams. They then headed south toward Nebraska City and the Lewis and Clark Museum, where they saw a replica of their boat.

Lunch was at Kimmel Orchard, then they went down to Brownville and the Whiskey Run Winery to sample some good wines. They ended with a visit to the Folk Art Museum in a small renovated church. It was a very interesting collection of items the owner had been collecting from his travels all over the country.

After a two year absence, Ralston High School is resuming the Thanksgiving luncheon for senior citizens. It will be Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. in the school auditorium. Entertainment by the high school instrumental and vocal music programs is provided.

Ralston soon will be celebrating Holiday Magic. The Ralston Archives Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. It is located on the northeast corner of Woodlawn Avenue and Park Drive.

Don’t forget the Trinity United Methodist Church Soup and Pie on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Ralston Senior Center serves lunch every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., and starting today lunch will be $5.

Lunch was delayed Oct. 19. They started bingo and broke when lunch arrived. The delivery lady had a minor accident on the way over. No major injuries. Some decided to box their lunch and take it home.

In bingo, Joan Piatt and Virginia Hilbers were multiple winners. Eighteen people received their flu shots courtesy of Eric from Walgreen’s.

On Nov. 9, the menu will be fish sandwich, coleslaw and pudding. On Nov. 16, it will be cheeseburger, macaroni salad and applesauce. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

Seventy-two seniors enjoyed St. Gerald Friends on Q senior group Soup and Pie on Oct. 19. They serve chili, chicken noodle soup with homemade noodles and vegetable beef. There was enough for seconds and, by the end of the evening, all the chicken noodle soup was gone. I got a takeout order, and had chili on Wednesday and chicken noodle soup on Saturday.

Their next event will be an anniversary/birthday party on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. The meal will be lasagna and cupcakes. Reservations are required by Nov. 14 and can be put in collection basket at church or taken to the church office. For information call Pat 402-657-6676 or Alice 402-496-4526.

The Senior Carnival at the La Vista senior center was held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seventy-five seniors from Ralston, La Vista and Papillion attended.

There were a variety of games and prizes, lunch, corndogs, chips and drinks were served. There were snacks, popcorn and cotton candy. Rita Guenette had fun and came home with four prizes. It is amazing the fun activities they come up with at that senior center.

That same day, I had an appointment with my medical doctor. Being on this chemo break is wonderful. My energy has returned, my hoarseness is gone, my appetite is back and I am enjoying life again.

I had the energy to stop at Walgreen’s to get some things that were on sale, pick up my prescription and get my third COVID booster.

Then, since I had been fasting, I asked Mary Jo, my driver, if we could stop at Sojourn to eat. My favorite waitress, Tyra, was there and said “she’s back.” After my sandwich and some fresh hot coffee, Tyra asked if I wanted some cheesecake. I had no room, but after learning it was New York cheesecake, I decided to take a piece home.

Brad, the chef and owner, makes a different cheesecake every week. Tyra first introduced me to the blueberry, then I got a piece of chocolate cheesecake and then the New York. I don’t have a favorite; they are all so good.

The funny part is after 33 years of being a Weight Watcher and writing down everything that goes into my mouth, it is a strange but nice experience to be able to eat cheesecake without guilt. It’s 18 points per slice, if you’re curious.

Thank you for all your comments, input and encouragement. You know how to reach me.