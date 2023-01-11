SENIOR COLUMN: Catching a ball drop before catching some more zzz's on New Year's Eve

They took down the Christmas decorations at Ralston Senior Center on Thursday, Dec. 29. Darla Majewski, Char Lawless, Charlene Lauer, Virginia Hilbers, Charlotte Doyle, Margie Kantor and Ron Wilson were the workers.

Ron said that Margie did more heavy lifting than he was capable of and was very grateful for her help. They commented it is a lot easier taking things down than putting them up.

Later that day, Charlene Lauer enjoyed lunch at Famous Dave’s with her friends from Peru. The group used to get together every month. Now they are sure to get together on their birthday months and for Christmas. As we get older, it is harder to get a group together; we seem to have more doctors’ appointments on our calendars.

Sixteen seniors enjoyed a favorite, sloppy Joes, for lunch on Wednesday, Dec. 28. It had been scheduled for the week before, but weather closed the senior center that day. They had 19 for bingo.

They have added a Friday activity, playing double deal pinochle from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Coffee will be available, but you have to bring your own lunch.

They started the year with black eyed peas, ham and cornbread for lunch, a new year’s tradition for some. It was a big hit. Marcia Jensen and Mary Paladino joined Grace Engelman for lunch.

Ron introduced a new bingo game, broken picture frame. It’s the four corners and then the four cross corners. There were 20 for bingo with Marlene and Nancy being multiple winners.

The menu for next Wednesday, Jan. 18, will be ham and Swiss on a croissant, coleslaw and vegetable. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, it will be pasta with meat sauce, vegetable and pudding. Merrymaker Louis Watkins will entertain on the 25th, too. Louis is a talented vocalist with a wide range of styles from Sinatra to Prince. Lunch is $5, call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

At the La Vista Senior Center, the crafts class is making big snowflakes from white paper bags. Another plan is to make some snowman cookies, decorate them and eat them, too.

They are planning a Valentine’s lunch along with Papillion Senior Center. It will be on Friday, Feb. 10. The cost is $5. You will need to be registered by Feb. 3. I already know what I plan to wear — just need to schedule a driver. Those lunches at La Vista are so much fun.

Speaking of fun, the Pajama Party on Jan. 3 was fun. Not everyone was brave enough to come out in their pajamas, but those who did were very warm and cozy. Maybe next time more people will brave it.

The lunch outing on Thursday, Jan. 5, was “super good.” It also happened to be Richard Sittlers birthday, so of course they had to sing. Food enjoyed included a juicy steak, cheeseburger, salmon, grilled chicken to prime rib sandwich with coleslaw on top. A few participants planned a nap when they got home.

There is another lunch outing, this time to the Farmhouse Cafe, planned for tomorrow. Call 402-331-3455 to see if space is still available if you want to join them.

There are movies on the schedule for the next three Tuesdays and an outing to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum on Jan. 30. If you are not, get on the mailing list. Be sure to call, get on and read it carefully. Check out the puzzle page; it is fun and I always learn something because I look up the names I am unfamiliar with.

We are almost two weeks into the new year. I managed to see the ball drop down in Times Square. I gave up watching CNN in the living room at 10 p.m., moved to my bedroom and put the TV on to Channel 6, fell asleep, but woke up during the countdown — they were at 8 so I watched it come down. As the crowds dispersed, I shut off the TV and went back to sleep.

On New Year’s Day, Scott Fouts came with my groceries and did some chores. We toasted to the new year with some sparkling non-alcoholic grape juice that I had gotten from Diane Stein.

Diane is in the tai chi class, and she brings me a goodie bag with wonderful items from the World Market periodically. It is always fun to see what is there — soup mix, cheeses, crackers, jams, sweet treats. For Halloween, among all the goodies I received, there was a plastic spider. I put him on the kitchen counter and named him Floyd.

Life can be fun, as my friend Betty Krause says “it is what it is”.

Thank you for all your comments and encouragement as I make this cancer journey. You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net.