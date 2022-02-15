Senior Column: Celebrating birthdays, fun with crafts and my continued chemo journey

It is not easy for six ladies to find a date when they are all free, but Charlene Lauer and her friends from Peru worked it out. This time they enjoyed a lunch at Famous Dave’s in Bellevue. Charlene is getting closer to that 80th birthday and is ready to celebrate. She wants me included so we shall plan a lunch outing after my chemo is complete.

We thought that would be Jan. 24 but a seventh session was added for Feb. 14 to try to further shrink the liver mass. She has already lined up a driver and while she has not said, I suspect we will go to the Spaghetti Works. She will have her gluten free pasta and sausage and I will have my favorite, lasagna and garlic bread.

At the Ralston Senior Center they celebrate birthdays the third Wednesday of the month. Due to COVID numbers and restrictions we cannot bring in cakes like before, but will celebrate with ice cream cups and individually-wrapped oatmeal cream-filled cookies. Celebrating a February birthday are: Joan Erenberg, Florence Howell, Patricia Irons, Marlene Cross, Patricia Walkemeyer, John Kopiasz, Ron Wilson, Charlene Lauer, Al Andersen and Joan Patrick.

On Feb. 9 at Ralston they scheduled Merrymaker, Billy Chrastil, Elvis Impersonator to perform. He frequently performed at Anthony’s Ozone Lounge and did bus trips to Branson along with Johnny Ray Gomez. I used to enjoy them. About 21 seniors really enjoyed last month’s entertainment, which was Ben Tomasello. That was his first time at Ralston and they definitely want him back. Charlene said, he did a good variety of music from the 50s and 60s, some she had not heard before.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, the lunch menu at Ralston Senior Center is one of my favorites, lasagna, salad and fruit. The following week on Feb. 23 it is cheeseburger, macaroni salad, jello/fruit. Lunch is $4.50. Call Molly at 402-490-5768 to make your reservation before noon the Tuesday prior.

Saint Gerald’s Friends on Q senior group’s winter break is over. The committee will be meeting to plan events for 2022. After six years of leading the group Rita Guenette is stepping down and turning the leadership over to Cathy Burkhardt. Rita took over from me in 2016 when I had my hip replacement. She did a great job, recruited additional members, made numerous changes and planned many unique fun events. All members are grateful for her efforts. Their next event will be in March, a corned beef and cabbage meal. Due to the restrictions with COVID, dues were not collected last fall. They will be resuming paying dues in 2022. Events are $8 for members.

At the La Vista Senior Center the crafts class with Bob and Cheri has been very popular. Nineteen seniors were busy diligently working on their paintings and quite pleased with their work. A painting was set up and then seniors with their blank canvas and paints worked to duplicate the painting. They were working on a scene of bare trees against a wintry sky.

On Feb. 18 there is an outing to the Shrine Circus. It is free but you do have to RSVP; call 402-331-3455 to make your reservation.

The La Vista Seniors Activities Calendar is full Monday through Friday with numerous opportunities for exercise, meals, trips and fun events. Read your calendar carefully and if you are not on the mailing list, call 402-331-3455 to be sure and get on the list.

Jan Bailey, who brings in my newspaper every morning, celebrated her 85th birthday last week. It was her bowling day and she was completely surprised to find cards and balloons waiting for her when she arrived. After bowling the ladies took her out to lunch. She had started celebrating the weekend before when she went out to Vincenzo’s for dinner with her family. Jan said, she “never expected” that she “would see 85.”

I got to try the N95 masks. The ones from Hy-Vee fit snugly and made me feel a real sympathy for health care workers that have to wear them all day. Betty Krause, who got them for me, discovered the N95 masks at CVS are different, they fit snugly but have a softer nose piece, much more comfortable and easier to wear. Betty was kind enough to redo the straps to fit over my ears instead of over my head. There is still the basic surgical mask. With all those choices, I hope you will continue to wear a mask around people, for yourself and for them. And if by chance you have not been vaccinated and received your booster, now is the time.

When Dr. Geetha first spoke with me about chemo her aim was to give me time to continue to enjoy doing things I had been doing. After my six sessions, I feel so much stronger. I am looking at my calendar and available drivers to try to schedule a return to some events. Bingo and Jingo at the La Vista Senior Center are high on my list. I have been so lucky in not having any terrible side effects to my chemo. There is the tiredness but I just take an afternoon nap, sometimes it last two to three hours so I am rested to watch some evening television.

Then there is the hair loss, which I expected. I now have a little hair but three different hair styles: there is the “Prince Valiant,” where I comb the bangs and sides down straight; there is the “Dennis the Menace,” when the hairs on one side stick out and the “Einstein,” when the hair stands up straight as if I put my finger in a light socket. Of course, when around people I wear one of the seven different hair covers I have been gifted with by friends and family.

Another blessing is we have formed a cancer support group using email, regular mail and the telephone. Many of you are cancer survivors and have contacted me with words of support, encouragement and prayers. Like I said a while back, this illness is a different kind of journey for me and while it is not a European river boat cruise, I am enjoying my life as it is.

If you have any news or comments you can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net.

Janet Rentko is a member of the La Vista and Ralston Senior centers.

