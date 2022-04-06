Senior Column: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day and the blessings in life

Last month St. Gerald’s Friends on Q senior group held their first event of the year celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a catered corned beef and cabbage meal. Seventy two members enjoyed the food and being together again with friends. There were seven door prizes. The room was festively decorated, most wished Lil Willy’s had been our caterer but he is having surgery.

Bev Hazuka was in charge of the event with assistance from other Core members. The Core Team, now lead by Cathy Burkhardt, has planned monthly activities for the year. While dues will remain $5 per person per year, the cost of future events will range from $8 to $15 due to the rising cost of food. Membership runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Next month’s event will be a pot luck at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. There will be a speaker from Douglas County Extension Office to show us how to pot outside containers. If you have questions, call Rita at 402-980-5787.

Due to the Easter holiday, this month’s Ralston Archives Open House will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. The museum is located at 5615 Woodlawn Ave., across the street from the Orval Smith Ball Park. Jan Gorman has decided not to run for president, Lana Tribbie is now president. You can learn about the history of Ralston by visiting the museum. An example, Ralston’s population in 1941 was approximately 900. The 2020 census population for Ralston is 6,494. In 1941 the Otto Denker Auto Company was in Papillion, the proprietor, Otto Denker sold Fords.

Last Wednesday at the Ralston Senior Center 21 enjoyed lunch, 28 came for bingo and 37 enjoyed Merrymaker Louis Watkins. Louis provided a very pleasant eclectic songbook, which means, a variety of musical influences, unable to define your own music.

Ron Wilson and Darla Majewski reorganized the library into alphabetical order by author while they supervised their first room rentals. It took five hours over two days of the weekend. Election of officers will take place April 6. Barbara Henry has added her name to the ballot for vice president.

The menu for lunch at Ralston will be ham and Swiss cheese on a croissant, chips and banana or peach on April 13, Swiss steak with tomato gravy, buttered rice and vegetable on April 20 and pulled pork on a bun, macaroni and cheese and applesauce on April 27. There will be entertainment on April 27 by Merrymaker Tim Javorsky. Lunch is $4.50, reservations are required. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

At the La Vista Senior Center their movie theater outing was to see “Dog.” On March 24 the lunch outing was to Pizza West, a La Vista business they love to support. Several seniors tried a different type of pizza from what they would normally order and they all were big hits. The crafts class made an Easter Bunny out of a washcloth, such a creative craft. They also did a bunny painting craft on a canvas, which Kaily said was super cute.

They again did the March Madness basketball bracket challenge among the seniors. Several participated in making their selection and it had been fun to see the person in the lead change as the games played.

Their outing to the Durham Museum on March 30 was lots of fun, the Nelson Mandela exhibit was wonderful. At craft class this month they’ll be working on making bunnies and little chicks for Easter. New for April will be Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. a Wellness and Nail Clinic. RSVP for 30 minutes, cost is $5. April 11 there will be a computer/smartphone class at 1 p.m., reservations required.

There are two lunch outings on the schedule — Thursday April 7, Pan Asian Terrace lunch outing and Thursday, April 21, Beacon Hills lunch outing. 402-331-3455 is the number to call for all reservations as well as to request your own La Vista Senior Center newsletter, which lists all activities. The exercise classes, Tai Chi 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday and chair volleyball 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and Friday continue, all are welcome.

As for my activities on this journey with cancer, Carolyn Wojcik took me to lunch at Dragon Gate, it was fantastic. I did well, even ate my whole meal with chopsticks, have not lost that skill.

Then I had this great idea to go grocery shopping at Family Fare across the street. Carolyn dropped me off in front of the door. A lady helped me get a cart, I put my four-pronged cane in it and set off. The produce aisle was fine, next I got some crackers, the third aisle was ice cream. All of a sudden the store seemed really big and I was out of energy. Carolyn helped me get the ice cream, got a chair from the office and I sat at the front of the store while she went over to the dairy aisle. We checked out, got home and upstairs and I learned a lesson. I can go up and down the aisles in Walgreen’s, it’s a lot smaller, but as for grocery stores, I will make out my list for my friends, let them shop and just be grateful I am blessed with so many good friends that are not tired of helping me all these months.

My next outing was the following week to the cancer clinic for chemo No. 8, which I tolerated well. Next day back to the clinic for my shot for my white blood count then a stop at Walgreen’s which I handled well. Rita Guenette took me for chemo, Mary Jo Rosales took me for the shot and Walgreen’s. I am lucky to have patient friends/ drivers because I am slow moving these days. Thursday, March 31, I had a great visit with a friend that I first met when I started at the Omaha VA Medical Center back in 1979. Barb brought lunch, I had those onion rings from Shirley’s and a steak Philly. I had had those onions rings on a lunch outing with the La Vista group and have been thinking about them ever since. Jan Bailey got me my liver and onions this week, which I eat weekly to help the red blood count. We have a plan, if Jan cannot get it, Carolyn Sullivan will, if she cannot Rita Guenette will. I will not miss out on my weekly liver.

As you can see loss of appetite is not one of my side effects, I enjoy food. My side effects continue to be extreme tiredness and loss of hair, no big deal. I lay down and rest when I am tired. No more setting my hair in rollers, there is nothing to roll. I decided I like the bald look, eye makeup and big earrings. I had Barb take a picture, I sent it to some good friends who were of course supportive. I am doing well, life is different but like I always said at the senior center, if we are walking, talking and feeding ourselves, it is a good day. If you have a challenge in life, enjoy it, I sure am, this is an interesting journey.

I am so blessed.

Janet Rentko is a member of the La Vista and Ralston senior centers. You can reach her at janetrentko@cox.net.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.