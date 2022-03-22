Senior column: Celebrating St Patrick's Day

Ralston Senior Center has decided to end the monthly trips to Sloan, Iowa and the Winna Vegas Casino.

Since the pandemic, the number of people making the trip has decreased. This month there were 20 participants; 35 are needed to break even. In addition, the bus company has raised the price of the bus. Years ago Dorothy Schultz enjoyed leading the group and there was a waiting list. When Dorothy was no longer able to do it, Diane West stepped in and handled the trips. Everyone that made those monthly trips are grateful to Dorothy and Diane for the many fun trips they enjoyed. It did not matter if they won or lost, they had fun, though winning was better.

The third Wednesday of the month, March 16, was birthday cake day at Ralston, but due to COVID restrictions it was birthday ice cream day. Dilly bars from Dairy Queen were the treat for the day.

The tables were all decorated in green for St Patrick’s Day. 25 seniors enjoyed their generous portions of corned beef and cabbage catered by Larry Mize followed by ice cream and cards and bingo.

Wednesday, March 30, lunch at Ralston will be chicken strips, scalloped potatoes and vegetables. Entertainment will be provided by Merrymaker Louis Watkins. Looking ahead the menus for the first two weeks of April are: April 6, mostaccioli and meat sauce, salad and fruit; April 13, Ham and Swiss cheese on a croissant, chips, either banana or peach. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m., cost is $4.50; reservations are required. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

Election of officers will take place on April 6. As of this time there have been no additions to the ballot.

At the La Vista Senior Center, the La Vista and Papillion recreation departments hosted the St Patrick’ s Day luncheon on March 17. 210 attended the luncheon. The gym was beautifully decorated: white tablecloths, festive center pieces on every table, gold toned plastic silverware and gold tinted glasses; our meals catered by Hy-Vee were served on green plates. The meal consisted of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, butter and a cookie; coffee, ice tea and water were offered. The volunteer staff kept very busy assisting with beverages and clean up. There was a decorative photo booth that kept busy all the while; participants in a variety of outfits enjoyed the props to enhance their holiday photo. Our entertainment was Johnny Ray Gomez, who came and joined us at my table for lunch before starting his show.

After he left, Connie was able to eat and joined us so we got to visit a bit. Johnny Ray started with a musical salute to veterans of all branches then went on to Irish tunes and a variety of good dancing music. He had a lot of people up and dancing to “At the Hop” then he played some Polkas and couples were up there again, towards the close of the show they were dancing to “Tiny Bubbles.”

It was fun to see energetic Karen dancing again. In fact it was so good to see all my La Vista friends again. One person said, they “liked how I have decided to live until I die and in a way we are all dying.” It was the best day I have had in a long time, I could feel the genuine love. I received gifts, crafts from my fellow seniors craft class. A Jade plant in a special Irishman planter made from two small flower pots and two little Irishmen with detailed outfits, green top hat, they were made from clothes pins.

The luncheon was my first time back at the senior center since September and we all kept saying how good it was to see each other again, I wore my mask, green of course, most of the time. And it had been so long we were all itching to hug each other so when I was asked, I said okay and we were hugging and saying how good it was to be together again. I’d love to go back for bingo and Jingo and will work on finding a driver.

Tuesday the 15th they surprised Connie Twohig celebrating her birthday with cupcakes and Joe Taylor of the Merrymakers. They celebrated early in an effort to surprise her, which they did. Connie surely gives to her fellow seniors by her years of volunteering in the kitchen three to five times a week. She also recruits and orients volunteers.

Be sure to check your La Vista senior activities calendar for next week’s outings. There is the trip to the Durham Museum on Wednesday, March 30, RSVP and craft class with Bob and Cheri on Tuesday March 29 at 12:45 p.m.

Looking into next month there is bingo at 1 p.m. every Friday. Cost is one dollar, prize is 50 cents per game. Happy Birthday Jingo at 1 p.m. on Wednesday April 13 and Animal Jingo at 1 p.m. on Wednesday the 27th. No charge for the Jingo, prizes are donated items we get to pick. There are two lunch outings: Pan Asian Terrace, 12:30 p.m. on Thursday April 7, and Beacon Hills lunch outing on Thursday April 21 at 12:30 p.m. Reservations are needed for lunch, call 402-331-3455 to make yours.

There is chair volleyball Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:15 a.m., Tai Chi at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There are two movies complete with popcorn, Tuesday, April 5, and Tuesday April 19 at 1 p.m., “Singing in the Rain” and “Mannequin”. Louis Watkins from Merrymakers will entertain at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18. Crafts class with Bob and Cheri, Monday, April 4 and April 25 at 12:45 p.m. This is just a partial list so if you are able to get up and out, do so. It is a lot of fun. Read your newsletter carefully and if you are not on the mailing list call 402-331-3455 to get on.

Thank you for all your positive comments and input, remember you can also reach me at janetrentko@cox.net.

Janet Rentko is a member of the La Vista and Ralston senior centers.