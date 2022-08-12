Senior Column: Craft classes are popular, many other August events

The craft classes with Bob and Cheri at the La Vista Senior Center are certainly popular and well attended. Thirty-one attended the July 25 session and two brought their grandchildren to work on crafts.

“It was great to see the smiles,” Bob said. They worked on 3-D puzzles.

The class on Monday, Aug. 29, will be at 12:45 p.m. Seniors from the Ralston Senior Center are welcome to come and join the class.

Lunch is served Monday through Friday. The ENOA menu can be found in the Sunday edition of the Omaha World-Herald; cost is $4.25. Call 402-331-3455 to make your reservation for lunch and outings or to request being put on mailing list.

There is bingo at 1 p.m. every Friday; cost is $1, and Jingo at 1 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 10 and Tuesday, Aug. 16. Entertainment by Merrymaker Kim Eames is at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15. There is a lunch outing to the Summer Kitchen at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, there is a Glass Fusion Crafts outing. The cost is $17.25-plus, based on the project chosen. Be sure to check your La Vista senior activities calendar for additional activities or call to be put on mailing list.

Always planning ahead, La Vista Senior Center, along with the Papillion 55+ Club, will be holding a carnival at the La Vista Senior Center on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sounds like a fun event.

They are in need of donations. Items accepted are new stuffed animals, new personal care items, new household items, gift cards or even monetary donations that are earmarked for the senior center carnival only.

At the Ralston Senior Center, they had 16 for lunch on July 27, and 22 for bingo. The heat on Aug. 3 kept many home in the air conditioning, but they did rally so 22 were there for bingo.

The lunch menu for Aug. 17 will be fried chicken breast, cheesy potatoes and vegetable; Aug. 24 will be lasagna, green salad and pudding; and Aug. 31, Swiss steak with tomato gravy, buttered rice and fresh fruit. Ben Tomasello of the Merrymakers will entertain on Aug. 31. Call Diane West at 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

Ron Wilson delivered an “Over the Rainbow” basket to ENOA for their silent auction during the Aug. 21 Walk-a-Thon. It included a set of placemats, a throw, rainbow colored M&M’s, coffee mugs and towels made by Darla Majewski.

The Saint Gerald Friends on Q senior group will have their August event next week, Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. It will be an indoor picnic and bingo catered by Lil Willy’s; cost is $10 per person. Paid reservations, mailed or taken to the St Gerald Parish Office, 7859 Lakeview, are required. Call Shirley at 402-350-2954 or Cathy at 402-680-4161 with questions.

Prior to the pandemic, Charlene Lauer made an annual trip to Las Vegas to visit with friend, Marcia. This year, Marcia is heading east to visit her daughter; she and her husband, Paul, decided to drive so they could come through Omaha and visit with Charlene.

Lunch at the HuHot Mongolian Grill, one of their favorite restaurants, was a must on their list of things to do. They also visited Temple and the Visitor Center, followed by a stop at Dairy Queen. It was great catching up and being together again.

Carolyn and Tom Sullivan, daughters and grandchildren enjoyed a week in Destin, Florida. They then headed for Nashville to visit nephew Tim. He was their guide in Nashville, then it was time to head for home.

Despite the hot weather, I was feeling pretty good and got out to lunch twice last week. Carolyn Wojcik took me to the Dragon Cafe in La Vista, a belated birthday lunch, and I treated Margaret, Jerry and Scott Fouts to lunch at Sojourn.

This time I had the blue roof steak salad that I had heard good things about; now I have another new favorite.

Margaret and Jerry enjoy dessert so I suggested we have some. They had bread pudding and ended up taking some home. I tried the blueberry streusel cheesecake, which was fantastic and makes me want to go again next week and see what kind of cheesecake they’ll have.

I had a surprise visit from Betty Krause, Betty remembers how much I enjoyed the meatloaf, mashed potatoes and green beans at Ralston Keno. I would order that when our Red Hat group met there.

Betty insisted on bringing me a meal; we have been in touch, phone calls and notes, but not seen each other in nearly a year. It was so good to see her and talk to her in person again and I enjoyed my meatloaf dinner like old times.

Thank you for all your comments and input. You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net.