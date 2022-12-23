SENIOR COLUMN: Feeling blessed for another Christmas, gingerbread cookies

St Gerald's Friends on Q senior group held its Christmas luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Seventy-six seniors enjoyed the delicious lunch. There was chicken salad on croissants, pickles, potato chips, Jell-O fluff salad plus a tray of cookies and chocolates at each table. The centerpieces were a variety of ceramic and wooden snowmen. Seniors having a white ribbon on the back of their chair got to pick a snowman as their prize.
The luncheon started at 11 a.m.. so I was able to make it. Thanks to the Fouts family that picked me up and drove me home. It was great to be back and seated with my regular group of friends and so good to see and talk with many I have missed seeing and talking to for months.
Cathy Burkhart, leader of the group, came over to speak with me. We'd talked on the phone but never met in person. She does a great job leading the group. Cathy announced they will be taking a well deserved winter break. The next Friends on Q event will be March 21st -- that's a Tuesday, a one-time change due to a scheduling conflict.
The Ralston Senior Center held its Christmas luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The room looked festive with the decorations and red and white Poinsettias on 12 tables. The new Christmas tree bought with money left to the senior center by Bev Sadler is beautiful. The tree was decorated and lit with colored lights. It has the capability of also having white or flashing lights. It's truly a wonderful gift in remembrance of our past president, treasurer and board member.
The Christmas lunch is always special with Larry's berry salad, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy. Pumpkin pie was our dessert.
As we entered, we put our names in a basket for the drawing. The prizes were poinsettias, towels made and donated by Darla Majewski and panettone, an Italian sweet bread donated by Ron Wilson. The winners were Becky Uhe, Dode Homic, June Nemecek, Sharon Jacobsen, Rosemary Whittaker, Margie Kantor, Dee Beloyed, Mary Jo Rosales, Darlene Hagerty, Diane Walters, Barb Henry, Mary Paladino, Darla Majewski, Grace Engelmann, Charlene Lauer, Lad Nemececk, Shirley Witcofski, Clare Valla and Char Lawless.
In addition, everyone received a Ralston Senior Center 2023 calendar and pen. Ron Wilson announced that starting Dec. 16, pinochle will be played at the senior center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. Following lunch, there were 21 for bingo. Darla Majewski was a multiple winner.
The senior center closed due to the weather Dec. 21. Remember when schools are closed due to weather, the senior center will be closed.
Christmas decorations will be taken down at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Volunteers are welcome and appreciated.
The menu for Jan. 4 will be black-eyed peas & Ham, cornbread and green salad. The menu for Jan. 11 is chicken and noodle casserole, green salad and fruit. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation. The cost for lunch is $5.
At the La Vista Senior Center, the weather had not ruined any plans until Dec. 22 with the ridiculously low wind chill, resulting in ENOA cancelling lunch.
Those Christmas lights bus tours were popular. Forty-eight seniors made the trips this year.
The crafts classes have been busy working on Christmas crafts. Bob is already thinking ahead for the January classes, which will be on Monday, Jan. 9, and Monday, Jan. 23, both at 12:45 p.m.
There will be two lunch outings in January -- Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:30 p.m. to Around the Bend and Thursday, Jan. 12, at 12:30 p.m. to Farmhouse Cafe. Reservations are needed for lunch. Call 402-331-3455 to RSVP.
There is bingo every Friday at 1 pm. There are three movies scheduled at the senior centerL Thursday, Jan. 3, 1 p.m., "Jack Frost" (it's a pajama party day, bring a warm blanket, too); Tuesday, Jan. 17, "Hugo;" and Tuesday, Jan. 31, "Groundhouse Day."
There is an outing to a movie theater on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The cost is $5.35 at time of registration.
Joyce Torchia from the Merrymakers will entertain Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 12:15 p.m.
There will be a presentation on "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 12:30 p.m.
There is tai chi at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is 50 cents.
The senior center is closed Monday, Jan. 2, and Monday, Jan. 16. There are no afternoon activities on Thursday, Jan. 19, and no ENOA meal on Thursday, Jan. 26.
It is a full calendar again. Do be sure to read yours carefully and, if you're not on the mailing list, call 402-331-3455. It contains the menus both hot meal and deli lunches, which are served Monday through Friday with few exceptions. Lunch is $4.50, and reservations are required.
I am submitting this article before Christmas and wish you all a very merry Christmas and happy New Year.
Thank you for all your comments and support. I was amazed with the many encouraging messages, emails, letters, notes and phone calls. I've received a wonderful variety of candies, baked goods and gourmet foods to enjoy. I certainly will not go hungry.
My nephew Andrew had been to Germany on a business trip, and I'd told him to be sure and have some gingerbread -- it is absolutely delicious in Germany. He surprised me with a visit and brought me two gingerbread men and a gingerbread Christmas tree. They were as delicious as I'd remembered.
For someone who was not expected to see Christmas 2021, here it is Christmas 2022. I am truly blessed. My advice is pray a lot and don't be afraid of a cancer diagnosis, as treatments have come a long way. While chemo can be challenging, it does work and there are things that can be done to cope with the side effects.
I thank God, the many prayers many people are saying for me and Dr. Geetha for her patience and care. Best wishes for a happy, healthy New Year.
You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net.