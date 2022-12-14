SENIOR COLUMN: Finding proof that I'm living, not existing

We finished the month of November at the Ralston Senior Center with goulash for lunch and entertainment by Joyce Torchia of the Merrymakers.

It was a cold, frigid day, so the electronic equipment Joyce had in her car needed some time to warmup. She started the show with “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and sang a variety, country western included. Becky Uhe got up to dance and join in the singing, we were all invited to sing along and some did.

When Joyce sang “Que Sera Sera,” the whole room was singing. It was so good to be back among friends. Some commented, “You have hair;” when I was last there in June, I was bald.

Both senior centers, Ralston and La Vista were busy decorating for Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1. Now they are ready to party.

Ralston had entertainment by Merrymaker Billy Troy on Dec. 7; today, Dec. 14, will be the special roast turkey Christmas dinner, always a treat.

Five Points Bank, Golden Club members will enjoy a movie at Aksarben Cinema on Thursday, Dec. 15. The lunch menu for Dec. 21 is sloppy Joes, potato salad and a cookie. It is also birthday ice cream day celebrating December birthdays. Call Diane West at 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

At the La Vista Senior Center the crafts class with Bob and Cheri is busy working on winter/Christmas crafts the first and second Mondays at 12:45 p.m.; the third Monday there will be Christmas cookie decorating at 1 p.m. The fourth Monday, the senior center will be closed; Christmas will be over.

There is bingo at 1 p.m. every Friday, except Dec. 16, and Happy Birthday Jingo today at 1 p.m., and next week, Dec. 21, Big Bucks Jingo (wear your Christmas sweater). If you have not yet called to be put on the list to receive the La Vista Senior Center monthly newsletter, do not hesitate. Call 402-331-3455.

The newsletter lists all the many activities available as well as the daily hot meals and salad lunches available. There is a Christmas pot luck on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and at 1 p.m. and on Thursday, Dec. 22, a white elephant gift exchange.

There are two lunch outings, tomorrow, Dec. 15, the Farmhouse Cafe at noon, and Thursday Dec. 29 at 12:30 p.m. at Mama’s Pizza; reservations are required, call 402-331-3455.

I always do the word search puzzle the first thing. Sometimes when I do not know a person, I look them up and learn something.

Two evenings of Christmas Lights Tour on the mini bus were scheduled for Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. I made reservations for Dec. 7; Rita Guenette drove me, it was my first evening outing and even though I was tired when I got home, it was great.

Kaily drove my bus — there were two — and Sue was her navigator. The “Cider sisters” were on our bus with a container of warm Apple Snapple and paper cups. We enjoyed the warm drink and sang carols during our two-hour ride.

Downtown Papillion is beautiful and we saw many homes with fantastic displays. The time, effort and expense that goes into those displays is amazing.

Friday, Dec. 9, Scott, Margaret Fouts and I went out to lunch at the Sojourn to celebrate Margaret’s 89th birthday. This time I tried the Swiss mushroom hamburger with sweet potato fries. I would definitely have that again; the hamburger was great. Scott had the Reuben for the first time, another one of my favorites. Tyra said this weeks’ cheesecake was peanut butter chip, so since we were celebrating Margaret’s birthday, we had to have dessert.

Tyra took our picture with my camera; I keep a book of my fun outings to share with Dr. Geetha as proof that I am living, not existing. It is a fun project.

Luckily the weather held out, so yesterday, Margaret’s actual birthday, she was able to enjoy lunch with son Michael and his wife at the Arcadian grill.

The weather is starting to feel wintry; as long as it does not interfere with our plans, seniors will be content. Time is running out to complete our pre-Christmas chores.