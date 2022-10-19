SENIOR COLUMN: Making plans for Election Day soup along with this week's activities

At the Ralston Senior Center on Wednesday, Oct. 26, lunch will be pulled pork on a bun, macaroni and cheese, and apple sauce.

Entertainment will be by Merrymaker Ben Tomassello. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. Cards and bingo will start at 1 p.m. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

Lunch on Nov. 2 will be chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetable. The cost will now be $5.

Five Points Bank Golden Club Members enjoy a movie at the Aksarben Cinema on the third Thursday of each month. Don’t forget the second and fourth Thursday bingo parties.

The Ralston Senior Center is grateful for the $400 in memoriam of Beverly Sadler.

This time of year is perfect soup weather, if you missed tonight’s soup and pie at Saint Geralds senior group event, be sure not to miss next months soup at Ralston’s Trinity United Methodist Church — its Annual Election Day Soup and Pie Meal. I am already looking forward to my take out order.

The Election Day event is Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the Johnson Community Center at Trinity United Methodist Church, 8009 Q St. in Ralston. An adult ticket costs $12 and children under 10 are $7. The price includes the choice of a bowl of homemade chili or freshly made chicken noodle soup (with homemade noodles), crackers, raw vegetables, a piece of pie and drink. Take out is available; must order inside.

Proceeds will go toward supporting the UMW (United Methodist Women) mission projects which include Epworth Village, Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity and other projects. For more information, call the church office at 402-331-4054 or check the website, trinityralston.com.

The La Vista Senior Center started the month with a pot luck and city update with Mayor Dogulas Kindig. Rita Guenette said there was a great selection of side dishes and desserts to choose from. The main dish fried chicken was provided by the city. There was so much food several seniors made a to go plate.

They are planning another pot luck for December with the mayor as well. Kindig shared the future plans for the city such as extending the path around the lake and how they could still use the city tax to improve things for the city.

Seniors are looking forward to the Senior Carnival today plus other outings: the PLHS theatrical play “Clue” outing* on Oct. 20, Nebraska Crossing Outlet Mall* on Oct. 24 and Talus Restaurant outing* on Oct. 27. Don’t miss the Oct. 31 Halloween jingo and party starting at 1 p.m. with a prize for best costume. Call 402 331-3455 to make reservations for outings or request newsletter. (Items marked * require reservations.)

I heard from Margaret Noll, tai chi instructor, she got me up to date on the tai chi classes. We now have 20 attending. Noll knows and can lead 13 kinds of tai chi and qi/chi gong. She is always taking classes and learning more.

Another interest she has is studying family genealogy on both sides of a family. In July, she organized and hosted the Noll reunion in her home town Arthur, Iowa, about 100 miles north-northeast of Omaha. She’s been doing this for years and attending reunions every year. She enjoys meeting new people.

I love hearing from you, it keeps me feeling connected. I also appreciate your thoughts and prayers — that means so much as I live through the treatments.

Some of those chemo pills are small but sure pack a wallop, it does not take long to feel the effect. Right now, due to side effects, I am on a chemo break. After CAT scans later this month, Dr. Geetha will decide what the plan will be.

From the start a year ago in September, our agreement was I would do this to have more time to live not just exist. So tomorrow I’m going to bingo and next week lunch at Romeo’s, so you may see me around. I’m the one with short grey hair that stands up straight.

You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net.